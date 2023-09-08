The sixth annual Patriot Day Celebration will take place in Box Elder Saturday, Sept. 9, to honor all active and retired military personnel within the community and surrounding areas.
Home to Ellsworth Air Force Base and a large population of military personnel, the City of Box Elder hosts a variety of free family-friendly events.
The free, family friendly event will include free cotton candy by Sweet Fluff, free bouncy castles, free paint-the-plow, free face painting and balloon animals by Swish and Flick, a free Strider Bike course, free axe throwing and more.
Patriot Day entertainment will include a parade starting at 3:30 p.m., live music by Camp Comfort from 4 to 8 p.m., a vendor fair, fireworks at 8 p.m., and much more throughout the day-long event.
The first 1,000 people will receive a free $5 food truck token.
Box Elder Patriot Day Schedule
- 3:30 p.m. - Parade
- 4 p.m. - Patriot Day kickoff
- 4:30 p.m. - Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
- 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Black Hills Raptor Center Meet and Greet
- 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Live music by Camp Comfort
- 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Vendor fair and food trucks
- 7:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Pre-fireworks Glow Dance Party by the Main Stage
- Sunset: Fireworks show