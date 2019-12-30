PAW Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue' takes center stage in Rapid City

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” an action-packed, music-filled production in Rapid City.

The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The show includes two acts and an intermission and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and pup packs. The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is a wonderful introduction to live theater for kids.

Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

Tickets for all three performances can be purchased at PAWPatrolLive.com. Tickets also are available gotmine.com, by calling 1-800-GOT-MINE or at the Civic Center box office and Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation Center.

