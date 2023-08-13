It was a rock-n-roll night for all at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Friday, as crowds enjoyed the psychedelic sounds of Peach Street Revival, the post-grunge alternative rock of Puddle of Mudd and the classic jams of Buckcherry on the Wolfman Jack Stage.

The evening began with a fiery performance by Colorado-based Peach Street Revival, a fantastically female-dominated foursome who began their set at full power and never once let the energy down. Their eclectic sound blends genres and harmonizes fierce vocals with superior shreds on bass and guitar and a vibrant drumbeat that puts a sway in the crowd. Vocalist Gonzales, drummer Sofia Benham, bassist/pianist Jordan Will and guitarist Cooper Bradley Shull have been groovin' since 2018.

2023 is the third year they've played in Sturgis and their first on the Wolfman Jack Stage at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip — an experience they're not soon to forget.

"It's crazy. I feel like I'm in a dream," Benham told the Journal after the performance. "And you can still connect with everybody out in the audience, which is awesome. It's super up close and personal."

Each electrifying song was met with bike revs and cheers from the crowd, who danced and bobbed along to the overwhelmingly uplifting sound of Peach Street Revival. Their passion for the craft evident from the wide smiles and interpersonal vibes noticeable from the audience.

Being female-led in a predominantly male profession makes them an inspiration to girls everywhere.

"Girls rock! It doesn't matter what the industry says," Gonzales said. "I mean, if you're a female and you have the heart and passion to rock, get it!"

Puddle of Mudd are regulars at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. They returned Friday night to take the stage before Buckcherry.

Sound issues plagued the performance, which at times made it impossible to hear vocals. Shouts of "turn the mics up" and "we can't hear you" came early on from the crowd, with one attendee confused by the difference in last year's performance.

Frontman Wes Scantlin didn't let anything bring down his energy as he brought their alternative sound to onlookers, with hits like "Psycho" and "She Hates Me" bringing the crowd to scream-sing the lyrics back to him.

Hours of a range of sweet rock-n-roll sounds, plenty of alcohol and a smorgasbord of food options had the crowd primed for Buckcherry's performance at 10:30, ushering in the final concerts of another busy Sturgis Rally week.