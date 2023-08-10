Pearl Hoel, the woman known as the first lady of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, was honored at this year’s rally with a women’s motorcycle ride inspired by her legacy.

The inaugural Pearl’s Girls Ride took place Wednesday morning. Sturgis City Council President Beka Zerbst led a group of women on a motorcycle tour through some of her favorite rides among the Black Hills. The ride concluded with lunch at the Woodland Park Shelter.

“This year Tammy Even-Cordell, our rally director, said ‘Let’s do a women’s ride and let’s call it Pearl’s Girls after Pearl Hoel,’” Zerbst said.

J.C. "Pappy" Hoel was a racer, an Indian motorcycle dealer and race promoter who founded the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1938. He also founded the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. His wife, Pearl, helped plan and host the rally in its early years. With help from other club members’ wives, Pearl cooked a free meal for the first gathering of about 150 people, recalling the menu that year was “weenies, sloppy joes, potato salad and watermelon for dessert” with iced tea or coffee, served in a tent behind the Hoels’ garage at their dealership.

Camping was provided in the Hoels’ backyard behind their motorcycle shop in Sturgis.

“Pearl was the consummate hostess. She worked alongside Pappy and she was also an educator. She was a teacher in Meade County. She went to Black Hills State when it was Spearfish Normal School,” Zerbst said. “She was active in Sturgis with different civic organizations, and I feel that she was just a great partner with Pappy in business, and when it came to the rally she was there to welcome guests.”

Through the years of the rally, Pearl developed friendships with people worldwide. She was interviewed by National Geographic, the Discovery Channel, the History Channel and other media.

“When people talk about the importance of the Hoels, it’s not an understatement,” Zerbst said.

Pearl died in 2005 at the age of 99. A tribute written about her noted that while Pearl didn’t personally enjoy riding motorcycles, she supported Pappy’s early efforts and continued her support of the rally after Pappy died in 1989 and for the rest of her life.

“She was still participating. She’d be seen at the races and around the rally,” Zerbst said.

A sisterhood of riders

The Pearl’s Girls Ride is a tribute to Pearl Hoel’s contributions and to growing numbers of women riders and women’s motorcycle organizations, such as the Wild Gypsy Tour Festival, Women on Wheels, Biker Belles, and The Litas. Zerbst is a member of The Litas and said the local chapter of that group regularly hosts rides in the Black Hills.

Zerbst grew up in Sturgis and, after her husband retired from the Army, the Zerbst family returned to Sturgis in 2017. Zerbst has served on the city council since 2018.

“Growing up in Sturgis, I’ve always appreciated motorcycles and I always wanted to have a motorcycle. I took the safety course put on by the state of South Dakota and bought a motorcycle,” she said. “A women’s ride has been a topic of discussion in the city council when we talk about rally planning.”

A national survey from by the Motorcycle Industry Council shows that about 20% of motorcycle riders are women.

For the inaugural Pearl’s Girls Ride, Zerbst led other women riders on a tour that showcased the beauty of the Black Hills. The group included the rally parade’s grand marshal, Laura Klock, and Sturgis city council vice president Angela Wilkerson, along with other riders. They rode from Sturgis through Whitewood to Spearfish and Spearfish Canyon, to Cheyenne Crossing and Deadwood and back to Sturgis.

“I love Spearfish Canyon. I think it is beautiful. It’s really kind of a gem of the Northern Hills,” Zerbst said. “There’s something about being on a bike in the Black Hills. It surrounds your senses. You can smell the pine. It’s the fresh air, it’s the beauty of Spearfish Canyon. There’s something about riding that’s therapeutic and when you have a beautiful backdrop, it enhances that.”

Zerbst said the plan is for the Pearl’s Girls Ride to become an annual event.

“I’m excited we have people interested. We in the city see the growing demographic of women riders,” Zerbst said. “We’re adding to the opportunities for women to have the fellowship and the sisterhood. We’re looking forward to building on this year.”

“I think there’s something so empowering about riding with other women,” she said.