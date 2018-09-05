Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HERMOSA | A 54-year-old man is dead after being struck on a highway in Custer County.

According to the Highway Patrol, a man driving a 1999 Buick Century was southbound on state Highway 79 one mile south of Hermosa. He moved into the passing lane because vehicles were parked along the shoulder of the road in the area where one of those vehicles had hit a deer.

The male pedestrian was in the roadway near the deer, and was struck by the passing car shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

The 23-year-old male driver of the car was not hurt. He will not be charged.

