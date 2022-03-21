 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed Sunday night while crossing street, police say

A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Rapid City police.

The fatal accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Omaha Street between the intersections of First Street and East Boulevard. Witnesses said the victim was hit by a westbound while walking across Omaha Street. When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle was performing first aid on the victim, according to police.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police say. The identity of the victim will not be released until the police department notifies the victim’s next of kin.

