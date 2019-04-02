The fourth annual Peeps Diorama Conest is back at the Rapid City Public Library.
Pick up a tray of the marshmallow treats at the downtown library and use them to create a shoe or boot box-sized diorama depicting a scene from history, current events, pop culture or trends.
Projects should be brought to the library between Monday, April 15 and Monday, April 22, fill out an entry form and submit for judging. Library staff will choose first and second place winners in the following categories: Best Adult Diorama (ages 16+), Best Tween Diorama (ages 10-15), and Best Children’s Diorama (ages 9 and younger). Voting will be open to the public from Tuesday, April 23 to Saturday, April 27, for the Peeple’s Choice Award.
Winners will be announced Monday, April 29. Entries must be picked up by 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.