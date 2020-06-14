Pennington and Meade counties add new coronavirus cases Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The number of coronavirus tests reported Sunday were about half of those reported Saturday. There were 65 new cases reported on 806 tests.

Pennington County added eight new cases Sunday on only 29 total tests. Meade County reported three new cases on only 10 new tests Sunday. Oglala-Lakota County only reported one test Sunday and it was a new positive case. Custer County reported two negative tests and Fall River and Lawrence counties tested one each.

There are now 180 active cases in Pennington County and 15 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County has 23 active cases. There are two active cases in Fall River County and one each in Custer and Lawrence.

The state reported 65 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 5,898. The number of active cases in the state fell to 924 - down six from Saturday. There are now 87 people hostpialized - up two from Saturday's report. Thirty-five of those are in the Monument Health system.

Minnehaha and Beadle counties each added 12 new cases Sunday. Brookings County had eight new cases and Buffalo County added five more. Union County added four new cases and Lincoln and Charles Mix each added two. Brown, Codington, Hughes, Faulk, Corson, Hamlin, Brule and Bon Homme counties each added one.