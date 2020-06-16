Pennington commissioners approve wheel tax

State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller told the Journal in an email that there was no need for an emergency clause and that it only bars it from being referred to the voters.

“We as elected officials work for the people and their voice needs to be heard not silenced,” she said in the email. “If better judgment was used on how much is spent they wouldn't need to keep coming up with more ideas and ways to get more money from the taxpayer.”

She added that people are already struggling “to make ends meet and Pennington county commissioners want to slap another fee on the citizens.”

Commissioner chair Deb Hadcock said the tax is a health and safety emergency for county residents.

According to the ordinance, “the Pennington County Commission has determined that the public’s safety is at risk given the present need for bridge repair and replacement in the County and that an additional source of revenue to address the increasing demand for County road and bridge maintenance necessitates the implementation of a wheel tax to provide immediate and sufficient funding for such purpose.”

Hadcock said if the tax had passed in 2015 when it was initially introduced, the county would likely be ahead on bridge repairs.