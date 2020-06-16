Pennington commissioners approve wheel tax

Pennington County Commissioners approved the wheel tax in a 4-1 vote during its meeting Tuesday morning.
The wheel tax will place a $2 tax per wheel on vehicles from 2,000 pounds to over 6,000 pounds with a maximum amount of $24, and go into effect in 2021. It’s expected to generate $1.3 million.
By creating a wheel tax, Pennington County will now be able to benefit from the state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program, which allows counties with a wheel tax to apply for money to aid in replacement and improvements to bridges.
Doug Kinniburgh with the South Dakota Department of Transportation joined the meeting via Zoom to present information about the BIG program and the state of Pennington County’s bridges.
Kinniburgh said the program has $15 million to be given to counties whose bridge projects are approved. He said projects are scored on an objective scale and is need-based.
He said Pennington County’s bridges, or at least 45 that are over 50 years old and 24 that are in poor condition, would likely meet the mark.
During the presentation, he said the county would have to set aside $1.4 million annually to replace the bridges on its own. He also said the estimated replacement cost for the county’s 127 bridges would be $70,188,500.42.
Kinniburgh also said the county is already contributing to the fund through license plate fees and a fuel tax, but isn’t able to access that money without the wheel tax.
He also said there’s no minimum tax requirement and that it’s up to the county.
A few residents of the county spoke during the meeting, both against and for the tax.
One resident said this “is a slap in the face” to county residents during a recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another residents asked the commissioners to exempt municipalities over 50,000, which would essentially leave out Rapid City. The city has benefited from BIG funds for four projects.
Kinniburgh said cities are able to apply for funds and only counties are required to have a wheel tax, citing state statute that reads, “No county may receive a grant from the fund unless such county has adopted and annually updated its county highway and bridge improvement plan pursuant to the provisions of §1-44-7.5 and has imposed a county wheel tax pursuant to § 32-5A-1.”
Residents also questioned the emergency clause included in the ordinance that prevents it being put on a ballot and making it go into effect upon publication.
State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller told the Journal in an email that there was no need for an emergency clause and that it only bars it from being referred to the voters.
“We as elected officials work for the people and their voice needs to be heard not silenced,” she said in the email. “If better judgment was used on how much is spent they wouldn't need to keep coming up with more ideas and ways to get more money from the taxpayer.”
She added that people are already struggling “to make ends meet and Pennington county commissioners want to slap another fee on the citizens.”
Commissioner chair Deb Hadcock said the tax is a health and safety emergency for county residents.
According to the ordinance, “the Pennington County Commission has determined that the public’s safety is at risk given the present need for bridge repair and replacement in the County and that an additional source of revenue to address the increasing demand for County road and bridge maintenance necessitates the implementation of a wheel tax to provide immediate and sufficient funding for such purpose.”
Hadcock said if the tax had passed in 2015 when it was initially introduced, the county would likely be ahead on bridge repairs.
“Why not have everyone who uses those roads and bridges” share in paying for it, she asked the audience and her fellow commissioners.
Commissioner Gary Drewes said there’s never a good time to implement a tax. He said he wanted to introduce the ordinance in Fall 2019, but held off because of the school district bond.
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix, who was on the fence during the ordinance’s first reading June 4, agreed with Drewes.
“Something’s always going to come up,” he said.
LaCroix said he gave the ordinance a lot of thought and he was concerned about timing, as well, but felt good knowing the money from the wheel tax would stay within the county.
Commissioner Mark DiSanto, who voted against the tax, expressed concern that once the county catches up on improving and repairing bridges that the money would be used to build new roads in the future.
County highway superintendent Joseph Miller said he didn’t think there was need for a separate fund.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said budget hearings for 2021 begin Wednesday and that it’s imperative to know if the county would have the $1.3 million that would be generated.
The commissioners also unanimously passed a resolution that would put the money into the road and bridge fund for highway and bridge maintenance and construction, all of which would be distributed to the county rather than municipalities and townships within Pennington County.
According to the resolution language, it will also take effect upon publication and the implementation and collection of the wheel tax will begin Jan. 1, 2021.
