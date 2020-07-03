Pennington County adds 10 new cases of coronavirus Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health tested 1,052 people Thursday for Friday morning's coronavirus report. There were 85 new cases of coronavirus discovered in those tests.

That brings the state's total coronavirus cases to 6,978 with 832 of those still being listed as active cases - up 18 from Thursday's report.

The number of people being treated in the hospital for COVID-19 illness dropped to 58 - down six from Thursday. Monument Health is treating 24 of those in their system of medical facilities.

Pennington County added 10 cases Friday for a total of 546 with 125 active cases - up three from Thursday. Pennington County tested 125 people for Friday's report. Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties each added one case Friday. Meade tested 28 people and Oglala-Lakota tested 42. Custer (14 tests), Fall River (15) and Lawrence County (37 tests) all reported no new cases Friday.

Minnehaha County added 17 cases Friday and Beadle County had seven new cases. Union County reported six new positive tests and Lincoln County added five. Buffalo, Charles Mix, and Hughes counties each added four new cases and Brule and Codington counties each had three. Brookings, Clay, Dewey, Douglas and Roberts counties added two cases each. Davison, Hamlin, Lyman, Spink, Stanley, Tripp and Yankton counties added one case and Campbell County in north-central South Dakota added its first case.