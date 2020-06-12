Pennington County adds 11 new coronavirus cases Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pennington County was responsible for 11 of the 77 new cases reported in South Dakota on Friday.

The outbreak at the Avantara Arrowhead long-term care facility has grown to nine staff members and 21 patients. Those positive tests are included in the report for the county. The 11 new cases brought Pennington County's total to 362 with 173 of those still being reported as active cases - up three from Thursday's report. The county reported 176 tests for Friday's report.

There was one new death in the state in Friday's report. That brings the total deaths to 74 with the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,742. There are 913 active cases in the state - down 15 from Thursday. The number of people hospitalized in the state remained at 87 Friday with 33 of those in the Monument Health system.

Meade County added two new cases with 31 total tests and Custer County reported its second case with 23 completed tests. Fall River County completed 47 negative tests and Lawrence County added 20 negative tests.