Pennington County adds 11 new coronavirus cases Friday

Pennington County was responsible for 11 of the 77 new cases reported in South Dakota on Friday.
The outbreak at the Avantara Arrowhead long-term care facility has grown to nine staff members and 21 patients. Those positive tests are included in the report for the county. The 11 new cases brought Pennington County's total to 362 with 173 of those still being reported as active cases - up three from Thursday's report. The county reported 176 tests for Friday's report.
There was one new death in the state in Friday's report. That brings the total deaths to 74 with the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,742. There are 913 active cases in the state - down 15 from Thursday. The number of people hospitalized in the state remained at 87 Friday with 33 of those in the Monument Health system.
Meade County added two new cases with 31 total tests and Custer County reported its second case with 23 completed tests. Fall River County completed 47 negative tests and Lawrence County added 20 negative tests.
Other positive tests in Friday's report included 14 from Minnehaha County, eight from Buffalo, seven from Beadle and six from Clay County. Brule County added four positive tests and Lincoln County reported three. Brown County had one new case and Aurora, Clark, Codington, Corson, Davison, Faulk, Lake, Todd and Tripp counties each had one positive test in Friday's report.
The state has completed 17,182 tests among nursing home and long-term care facilities - 7,502 residents and 9,680 staff members. Only 69 of those tests (0.4%) have been positive.
Hotspots across the state show that 158 of 165 patients from DemKota Beef in Aberdeen have recovered as have 78 of 114 employees of Jack Links Snacks in Alpena. Dakota Provisions in Huron reports that 30 of 63 employees who tested positive have recovered as have 849 or the 853 employees at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the idea of a peak in South Dakota has changed as the health department doesn't expect all areas of the state to hit their peak at the same time. He said there would be several smaller peaks based on when outbreaks occurred in counties across the state.
