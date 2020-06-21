Pennington County adds 11 new coronavirus cases Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pennington County was responsible for 11 of the 72 new cases of coronavirus reported Sunday in South Dakota. Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties each reported one new case.

Pennington County has had 457 positive COVID-19 tests and has 159 active cases. Oglala-Lakota has 55 positives with 19 active cases and six of Custer County's seven cases are still active.

Pennington County tested 113 people while Oglala-Lakota tested 15 and Custer tested only five people.

Meade (17 tests), Lawrence (seven tests) and Fall River County (two tests) didn't report any new cases Sunday.

The state now has 6,297 positive tests and 827 active cases - up 18 from Saturday's report. The number of people in the hospital is now 89 - down two from Saturday. Monument Health reports that 40 of those hospitalizations are in their system. No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Other positive cases Sunday included 20 in Minnehaha County, seven in Beadle and six in Lincoln. Brookings, Tripp and Yankton counties each reported three new cases. Brown, Charles Mix, Davison, Edmunds, Faulk, Hanson, Hughes, Kingsbury, Lyman, McPherson, Spink and Union counties each had one new positive test Sunday.