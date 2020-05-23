Pennington County adds 11 new positive tests Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were 112 new positive tests for coronavirus in South Dakota Saturday.

Eleven of those were in Pennington County. The state's total number of cases increased to 4,468 and Pennington County now has 138 total cases.

For the first time in almost a week, the number of active cases in the state rose. There are now 1,082 active cases in the state - up 43 from Friday. The number of people hospitalized increased seven to 90.

Pennington County has 111 active cases. Meade County added one more case Saturday for a total of seven with three of those still active.

For the first time in several days, Minnehaha County had the most new positive tests reported. Minnehaha County added 37 new cases Saturday. Beadle County added 20 cases and Brown added nine. Lincoln County reported seven positive tests Friday, Codington County had four and Jerauld and Tripp added three each. Aurora, Buffalo, Union and Oglala-Lakota counties added two new cases each and Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Day, Douglas, Lyman, Roberts, Sanborn and Yankton each added one.

Oglala-Lakota now has 17 positive tests with 16 active cases.