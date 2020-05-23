Pennington County adds 11 new positive tests Saturday

There were 112 new positive tests for coronavirus in South Dakota Saturday.
Eleven of those were in Pennington County. The state's total number of cases increased to 4,468 and Pennington County now has 138 total cases.
For the first time in almost a week, the number of active cases in the state rose. There are now 1,082 active cases in the state - up 43 from Friday. The number of people hospitalized increased seven to 90.
Pennington County has 111 active cases. Meade County added one more case Saturday for a total of seven with three of those still active.
For the first time in several days, Minnehaha County had the most new positive tests reported. Minnehaha County added 37 new cases Saturday. Beadle County added 20 cases and Brown added nine. Lincoln County reported seven positive tests Friday, Codington County had four and Jerauld and Tripp added three each. Aurora, Buffalo, Union and Oglala-Lakota counties added two new cases each and Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Day, Douglas, Lyman, Roberts, Sanborn and Yankton each added one.
Oglala-Lakota now has 17 positive tests with 16 active cases.
Pennington County's 11 new positive tests came with 217 total tests in the county. That is down from more than 300 tests per day on Wednesday and Thursday. Meade and Lawrence counties each tested 26 people Friday.
Fall River County completed seven negative tests and Custer County added three negative tests.
More than 1,000 negative tests were reported with the 112 positive tests Saturday.
