Pennington County adds 14 coronavirus cases Thursday

South Dakota added 83 new coronavirus cases Thursday. Pennington County was responsible for 14 of those.

The county has 186 total cases with 143 active cases. Recent reports show more than 30 people hospitalized and about the same number sequestered in local hotels or the emergency shelter at Rushmore Hall in the civic center.

The total numbers of cases in South Dakota increased to 4,793 with active 1,041 active cases - up four from Wednesday. The total number of people hospitalized also climbed four Thursday with 105 now hospitalized across the state.

The DemoKota Beef plant in Aberdeen now has 153 cases in their facility and the Jack Links plant in Alpena has 66 cases. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she and Gov. Kristi Noem have spoken with plant owner Kevin McAdams and they are pleased with efforts being made at the plant to keep workers safe.

She said the plant is working to provide a mass testing event to make sure they contain the outbreak there successfully.