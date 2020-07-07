Pennington County adds 15 coronavirus cases with increased testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Minnehaha County man in his 70s was South Dakota's latest coronavirus related death. The Department of Health is reporting 98 deaths due to COVID-19 illnesses.

The state added 58 new cases as testing returned to normal levels after the holiday weekend. There were 1,062 tests completed for Tuesday's report. The number of active cases dropped 70 to 875 after a few days of climbing numbers. The number of people being treated in the hospital increased by five to 64. The Monument Health system is now treating 26 patients for COVID-19 illness.

Pennington County tested 319 people Monday for Tuesday's report. There were 15 new cases reported Monday. The number of active cases increased by one to 150.

Oglala-Lakota County added one case on 29 tests. They have 41 active cases now. Meade County has 11 active cases after adding one on Tuesday on 59 tests.

With 115 tests between them, Lawrence, Custer and Fall River counties added no new cases Tuesday.

Minnehaha County reported 18 new cases Tuesday on 339 tests. Lincoln County added five new cases and Beadle County reported four. Brookings, Codington, Hanson and Lyman counties added two cases and Brown, Buffalo, Clay, Day, Dewey, Douglas, Grant and McCook counties each added one new case Tuesday.