Pennington County adds 22 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Pennington County reported the second highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the total for the state climbed above 6,000. South Dakota added 84 new cases according to Wednesday's State Health Department daily report.

Twenty-two of those were in Pennington County. The only day in Pennington county with more than 22 new cases was May 22 when 27 new cases were reported. There are 163 active cases in the county - up four from Tuesday. There were 202 tests completed in Pennington County Tuesday for Wednesday's report.

The outbreak at the Avatara Arrowhead long-term care facility in Rapid City is responsible for 51 of the new cases in Pennington County recently. Sixteen staff members and 35 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the state's mass testing program for long term care facilities, 9,789 staff members and 7,630 patients have been tested. There have been 38 positive tests from patients and 32 from staff members.

Lawrence County had its first new case in a couple of weeks and Oglala-Lakota added one positive test out of 85 total tests. Lawrence County tested 31 people. Meade County tested 33 without a positive test. Custer County, 19 tests, and Fall River County, 46 new tests, each reported zero new cases Wednesday.