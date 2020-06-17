Pennington County adds 22 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Pennington County reported the second highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the total for the state climbed above 6,000. South Dakota added 84 new cases according to Wednesday's State Health Department daily report.
Twenty-two of those were in Pennington County. The only day in Pennington county with more than 22 new cases was May 22 when 27 new cases were reported. There are 163 active cases in the county - up four from Tuesday. There were 202 tests completed in Pennington County Tuesday for Wednesday's report.
The outbreak at the Avatara Arrowhead long-term care facility in Rapid City is responsible for 51 of the new cases in Pennington County recently. Sixteen staff members and 35 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the state's mass testing program for long term care facilities, 9,789 staff members and 7,630 patients have been tested. There have been 38 positive tests from patients and 32 from staff members.
Lawrence County had its first new case in a couple of weeks and Oglala-Lakota added one positive test out of 85 total tests. Lawrence County tested 31 people. Meade County tested 33 without a positive test. Custer County, 19 tests, and Fall River County, 46 new tests, each reported zero new cases Wednesday.
The state has reported 6,050 total positive tests - 829 of those cases are active, up nine from Tuesday. More than 1,700 tests were completed across South Dakota Tuesday for Wednesday's report.
One death was reported in the state, bringing the total to 78. The total number of patients hospitalized in South Dakota is now 91, down one from Tuesday. Monument Health reports that 43 of those patients are in their system.
Other cases in South Dakota included 15 from Beadle County, 11 from Minnehaha, six from Lyman and five from Charles Mix counties. Bon Homme, Brown, Brule, Clay, Hughes, Todd and Yankton counties each added two new cases and Bennett, Brookings, Buffalo, Codington, Corson, Lake, Lincoln, Tripp and Walworth counties each had one new case.
In other outbreak news, 849 of the 853 Smithfield Foods employees from Sioux Falls have recovered. At the DemKota Beef plant in Aberdeen, 161 of 166 employees have recovered. At Alpena, 101 of 120 jack Links employees who have tested positive have recovered. And 48 of 77 Dakota Provisions employees at Huron have recovered.
Brookings County was elevated to substantial community spread and Tripp County is now listed as having minimal to moderate community spread. Pennington, Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties are all listed as having substantial community spread. Fall River County has minimal to moderate community spread. Custer and Lawrence counties have no community spread.
