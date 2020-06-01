Pennington County adds eight new coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monday's Health Department report showed Pennington County with eight new cases of coronavirus.

Oglal-Lakota added five new cases and Meade County continued a steady climb with two more cases.

Pennington County has 235 total cases with 169 active cases. Oglala-Lakota has 31 cases and 23 active cases and Meade County added 21 cases with 15 active.

The state added 41 cases Monday for a total of 5,034 cases with 1,069 active cases — down 25 from Sunday's report. The number of people currently hospitalized is up one from Sunday's report to 87 total.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton addressed two events that raise fears that the number of cases could grow soon.

The protests and rallies across the state brought large numbers of people together and not everyone was observing social distancing or wearing appropriate protective gear.

Dr. Clayton said it could be more than two weeks before those numbers are reported due to incubation time for the virus and the amount of time it takes a patient to decide to be tested and get the results of the test back.

Another concern is in-person voting Tuesday.