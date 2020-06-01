Pennington County adds eight new coronavirus cases

Monday's Health Department report showed Pennington County with eight new cases of coronavirus.
Oglal-Lakota added five new cases and Meade County continued a steady climb with two more cases.
Pennington County has 235 total cases with 169 active cases. Oglala-Lakota has 31 cases and 23 active cases and Meade County added 21 cases with 15 active.
The state added 41 cases Monday for a total of 5,034 cases with 1,069 active cases — down 25 from Sunday's report. The number of people currently hospitalized is up one from Sunday's report to 87 total.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton addressed two events that raise fears that the number of cases could grow soon.
The protests and rallies across the state brought large numbers of people together and not everyone was observing social distancing or wearing appropriate protective gear.
Dr. Clayton said it could be more than two weeks before those numbers are reported due to incubation time for the virus and the amount of time it takes a patient to decide to be tested and get the results of the test back.
Another concern is in-person voting Tuesday.
"We have educated election officials about the CDC guidance," Dr. Clayton said. "So people going to the polls Tuesday can expect to do so safely."
Other counties with additional cases in Monday's report included 14 in Beadle, six in Minnehaha, two in Union and Brown and one in Buffalo and Miner.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, however, one of the deaths reported Saturday was from a person in their 20s. Dr. Clayton confirmed Monday that the patient between 20-29 years old had no other comorbidity concerns or pre-existing conditions.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.