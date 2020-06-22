Pennington County adds five cases of coronavirus Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota reported 29 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including five in Pennington County.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said he attributed the lower number to the smaller number of tests typically completed on Sunday, which was a function of fewer people seeking tests over the weekend and not a decrease in testing in the state.

"We tend to see those numbers go back up during the week," Dr. Clayton said.

Pennington County added five positive tests out of 68 total tests. Meade County added one case on seven tests. One of the two people tested in Fall River County was a new positive test. Oglala-Lakota County tested six people with one new case identified. Custer County tested three people and Lawrence County completed one negative test.

In their mass testing event Saturday, the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City completed 178 tests with three positive results. The center plans to perform more mass testing in the future.

The total number of people hospitalized fell one to 88 in Monday's report. Monument Health said 43 of those are in their system. The number of active cases in the state fell 19 to 808. The number of active cases in Pennington County fell 11 to 148 on Monday. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Other counties with new cases Monday included Minnehaha County will 11 and Brown with two. Brookings, Charles Mix, Hamlin, Hanson, Lyman, Spink and Yankton counties all added one new case Monday.