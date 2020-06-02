Pennington County adds five new coronavirus cases Tuesday
alert top story

Pennington County adds five new coronavirus cases Tuesday

Pennington County added five new cases of coronavirus on a lighter day of testing. The county completed 125 tests Monday for Tuesday's report. 

The county now has 241 positive tests and 172 active cases of COVID-19 illness. Meade and Fall river counties each added one case Tuesday as well.

There were a total of 33 new cases Tuesday bringing the South Dakota total to 5,067. There are 1,015 active cases — down 54 from Monday. There are now 89 people in the hospital with COVID-19 illnesses — up two from Monday's report.

Other counties adding cases included Minnehaha with seven and Brown County adding six. Buffalo County added three new cases and Beadle, Brown, Charles Mix, Lincoln, Dewey, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Turner and Todd counties each added one new case.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said 135 of the 161 cases at the DemKota beef plant in Aberdeen have recovered as have 37 of the 84 cases at the Jack Links plant in Alpena.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News