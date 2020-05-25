Pennington County adds four new cases of coronavirus as testing decreases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of positive tests continued to follow the number of tests completed in South Dakota. After a couple of days with more than 1,000 tests and almost 100 new cases per day, the state only completed 378 tests on a Sunday before the Memorial Day holiday. There were 23 new cases of COVID-19 identified. Four of those were in Pennington County, as were 81 of the tests.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized grew by 14 on Sunday to 99 according to Monday's report.

The state reported 44 new recoveries so the number of active cases in South Dakota fell to 1,121 after two days of increases.

Pennington County has had 156 positive tests for coronavirus with 125 cases still active in the county.

Minnehaha County added 14 new cases to bring their total to 3,274 with 586 of those still active. Douglas County added three cases and Beadle, Lincoln, Sanborn and Turner each had one positive test.

Fall River completed two negative tests Sunday and Meade County completed one. Custer and Lawrence counties didn't report any tests from Sunday.