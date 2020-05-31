Pennington County adds nine cases of coronavirus Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of positive coronavirus tests was lower Sunday with only 33 new cases reported. No new deaths were reported.

Pennington and Beadle counties each had nine new cases. Pennington County completed 325 tests and Beadle only completed 13 tests.

Minnehaha County added four positive tests and Brown County added two.

Gregory County reported its first positive test Sunday and Meade, Todd, Lincoln, Oglala-Lakota, Aurora, Codington, and Davison counties each had one new case.

Of the 227 cases in Pennington County, 154 are still active. Meade County now has 13 active cases with 19 total positive tests. Oglala-Lakota has 19 active cases and Todd County has nine.

South Dakota now has 4,993 total positive tests and 1,094 active cases - up one from Saturday. The number of people hospitalized dropped seven to 86.

Meade County reported 25 tests Sunday while Fall River County didn't report any new tests. Custer tested three people and Lawrence County completed nine tests.