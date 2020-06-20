Pennington County adds nine new cases of COVID-19, 67 new cases statewide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pennington County reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, included in a statewide count of 67 new positive tests.

No new deaths were reported Saturday by the South Dakota Department of Health, with the statewide total remaining at 81.

Pennington County's total cases of coronavirus increased to 446 since the outbreak began, with 283 reporting as recovered. Eleven people have died from the virus in the county.

Custer County doubled their positive cases from three to six since Friday's report. Meade and Oglala Lakota counties each increased by one positive case, with 42 cases in Meade County and 53 in Oglala Lakota County.

No new cases were reported Saturday in Fall River or Lawrence counties.

Other West River counties that reported new cases include two in Corson County, two in Lyman County and one in Stanley County.

Statewide, South Dakota has reported 6,225 positive cases and 5,336 people have recovered, up 59 from Friday's report.

Active cases statewide increased by eight since Friday, with 804 reported Saturday. Current hospitalizations decreased to 91, down by four people the previous day.