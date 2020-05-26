Pennington County adds six new coronavirus cases

Pennington County added six new cases of coronavirus in a report issued Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The state added 67 new cases Monday to push the total to 4,653. There are 1,075 active cases of COVID-19 illness in the state — down 46 from Sunday's report.
The county now has 162 positive tests with 129 active cases. There were 146 tests completed Monday in Pennington County.
As of mid-day Tuesday, the city of Rapid City reported six people are at the 100-bed emergency shelter at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for the chronically homeless who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Seven people received services at the shelter over the previous 24-hour period.
The next update on Rapid City's emergency shelter is set for Friday.
The number of people hospitalized across the state has increased to 106. That number is up more than 20 since Friday. The state reported more than 1,750 tests completed on Monday. This is due to the return of some of the mass testing events across the state, including nursing home patients and staff.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the state has seen patients who tested positive and recovered who tested positive for the virus a second time.
"They are considered a new case if they have completed the isolation period and test positive for a second time," Dr. Clayton said. "It is unclear if this is a true reinfection or just persistence of viral RNA that is unable to create an infection."
Custer County performed 16 negative tests Monday and Fall River County completed eight. Meade County completed 29 negative tests and Lawrence County reported 41 negative tests. There are six active cases in Meade County and one active case in Fall River County.
Beadle County led the state with 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Minnehaha County added 15 positive tests and Brown County reported 10 new cases. Union County added seven new cases, Lincoln County had three, Todd County reported two and Codington, Davison, Grant, Hutchinson, Jackson and Jerauld counties each added one.
