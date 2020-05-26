Pennington County adds six new coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County added six new cases of coronavirus in a report issued Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The state added 67 new cases Monday to push the total to 4,653. There are 1,075 active cases of COVID-19 illness in the state — down 46 from Sunday's report.

The county now has 162 positive tests with 129 active cases. There were 146 tests completed Monday in Pennington County.

As of mid-day Tuesday, the city of Rapid City reported six people are at the 100-bed emergency shelter at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for the chronically homeless who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Seven people received services at the shelter over the previous 24-hour period.

The next update on Rapid City's emergency shelter is set for Friday.

The number of people hospitalized across the state has increased to 106. That number is up more than 20 since Friday. The state reported more than 1,750 tests completed on Monday. This is due to the return of some of the mass testing events across the state, including nursing home patients and staff.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the state has seen patients who tested positive and recovered who tested positive for the virus a second time.