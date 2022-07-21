Pennington County approves 4-day workweek

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved a 4-day compressed workweek proposal for the County Administration Building at its regular board meeting Tuesday morning.

The proposal, to take effect Nov. 14, will implement expanded hours at the administration building to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with the building closed to the public on Fridays. Certain offices such as State's Attorney and Public Defender, information technology, and emergency services will still operate as necessary, outside of the compressed workweek schedule.

The plan was originally conceived by employees and department heads as a way to improve employee retention, Commission Chair Gary Drewes said.

“We have not been able to hire and the number of applicants is way down compared to what it normally was,” he said. “So, not only do we need to be able to hire people to fill those positions, but to retain individuals."

The Treasurer’s Office fueled parts of Tuesday morning’s discussion, noting lines out the door, often hours before opening, leaving no time for employees to process mail. Title companies were a concern, with one company expressing concerns related to recording documents and updating files.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said he could not support the proposal without satisfying concerns from title companies. Register of Deeds Audra Casteel agreed to sit down with Rossknecht and the title companies to work through their concerns.

Public comment suggested the change would be in the best interest of the employees, but not the public. Concerns were expressed over the lost day, regardless of expanded hours. One speaker gave an example of a customer driving from Wall on a Friday only to find the offices closed.

“This whole thing is about getting the level of service back, or keeping it the same, instead of deteriorating,” Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said. “It is what prompted all of this.”

Jon Morrill, human resources director, and Holli Hennies, commission manager, made a presentation to the board, including employee and public surveys, community impact, data and research from other four-day workweek examples and logistics within each department.

A public feedback survey conducted in the Treasurer’s Office and Planning Department revealed over 80% were in favor of the expanded hours, with an-almost 50/50 split on which day they preferred the building to be closed.

Employees were also surveyed, collecting pros and cons of the proposed change. Pros included flexibility for appointments, more family time and more time to complete tasks uninterrupted. Cons included less time in the evenings on longer days, scheduling difficulty with school and daycare, and less time to complete tasks.

Morrill and Hennies referenced a study from Microsoft Japan in which the company did a month-long trial of a four-day workweek, reporting a 40% gain in productivity, 23% reduction in electricity and 58% reduction in work-related page printing.

While the building will be closed to the public on Fridays, each department will work with their staff to establish schedules that work for its employees.

LaCroix moved to approve and implement the four-day workweek for the County Administration building, to continue to support remote and flexible work schedules for all county offices and departments, and for the current holiday schedule observance policy to remain in place, with a review of the new plan scheduled in six months.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter suggested the review period be three months rather than six, with both Morrill and Highway Superintendent Joe Miller suggesting a time period that short would be disruptive to the employees.

The commission approved the proposal, with a six-month review, 3-1. Lasseter voted no, and Commissioner Deb Hadcock was absent from the meeting.