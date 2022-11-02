Pennington County approves 4% wage scale increase

The Pennington County Commission voted to adopt a revised 2023 wage scale that will increase the previous wage scale by 4%.

The revision came as a recommendation from the recently reinstated Compensation Committee, and was first presented at the Oct. 18 commission meeting. The approved wage scale took the base rate for the 2022 wage scale and increased all ratings by 4%, County Auditor Cindy Mohler told the board at their Oct. 18 meeting.

“And they felt that that was just a little more equitable than what was previously proposed with the one that was adopted,” she said.

Mohler said many departments will be able to absorb the increase into their 2023 budgets without supplementing, but provided information on departments that will likely need to supplement. Mohler estimated the supplemented amount that may be needed at $653,000 for the General Fund.

In a letter submitted to the commissioners Oct. 21, and part of the meeting’s public packet, Mohler stated that with $1,094,839 of unanticipated revenue in 2023 from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, she estimated the Unassigned Fund Balance at the end of 2023 will be 19.73%. This is more than what was estimated in the final 2023 budget, which was 19.36%.

The reinstatement of the Compensation Committee came on the heels of the commission’s approval of an independent wage scale for the highway department in September, joining the Sheriff’s Office as the only other department on their own wage scale. The approved wage scale for the highway department brought an average 5% increase to the previous wage.

The Compensation Committee consists of seven members, including the auditor, Emergency Services Communications Center director, highway superintendent, sheriff, state’s attorney, treasurer and one county commissioner.

Commissioner Chair Gary Drewes said at the Sept. 20 meeting that the purpose of the committee was to “really to start to look internally more as to what we need to be doing relative to wages and salary,” noting the county has had a “difficult time” hiring and retaining employees.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix thanked the committee for their work at the Oct. 18 meeting, saying commissioners often only hear “bits and pieces” from various departments, and the Compensation Committee “puts you guys together in a room to find out what’s fair for everybody.”

Commissioner Deb Hadcock, the appointed county commissioner on the committee, said at the Oct. 18 meeting the department heads did a “great job discussing” and that they have a “good team that had major discussion back and forth.”

“It didn't happen overnight,” Hadcock said. “We just kept discussing and discussing and coming up with some really good solutions.”

Difficulty in obtaining and retaining employees has been a hot topic for Pennington County, fueling wage discussions and moving to a compressed four-day work week. The commission approved implementation of the four-day work week at their Sept. 6 meeting with an amended motion on Sept. 20, to be implemented in January 2023 and reviewed in July.

The commissioners first had to rescind a motion Tuesday morning that was passed in April, which approved the 2023 pay structure with elevated start rates for Grade A and B positions, and further moved for placement on the scale where the employee will receive a 1.5% adjustment plus one step, and the application of an additional single pay step as required to avoid new compression.

The new motion made Tuesday morning was to approve the proposed 2023 wage scale with a 4% COLA (cost of living adjustment) increase and 1.25% steps and to place employees on this wage scale at a place where they receive at least a 4% increase plus one step, effective Dec. 25.

The motion also stated that the 4% COLA increase be applied to the law enforcement and medical wage scales and employees on the law enforcement, medical and highway wage scales and receive one step, effective Dec. 25. The motion carried unanimously.