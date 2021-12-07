 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pennington County approves 450-home development east of Rapid Valley (copy)

Apple Valley TIF District

Rapid Valley residents wait to hear the Pennington County Commission's decision on the Apple Valley Tax Increment Finance District Tuesday.

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

About 450 homes will likely pop up over the next seven to 10 years in a 120-acre Tax Increment Finance District east of Rapid Valley.

The Pennington County Commission voted 3-2 to approve the $12.5 million TIF District called Apple Valley, and voted unanimously to approve a resolution approving the project plan after about two hours of discussion. Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Travis Lasseter voted no on the district. The item was continued from the board’s Nov. 16 meeting.

The district would develop infrastructure improvements along Anderson Road between East Highway 44 and Long View Road.

The district is classified as an affordable housing TIF District, which cannot impact current mill levies, said Andrew Scull with Pink Cabin, who proposed the district.

Lots will be sold to Hunter Homes at $45,000 per lot with homes ranging from $200,000 to $285,000.

Scull said they’re approaching this conservatively, projecting that 250 homes built over five years would allow the TIF District to be paid off in 16 years. He said the project could be completed in seven years, but estimates it could be an eight- to 10-year project based on demand. He said the first four phases project building 80 lots a year.

People are also reading…

He said water and sewer lines for Anderson and Longview will likely be complete in 2022 with Anderson Road improvements complete in 2022 as well. Scull said Longview Road improvements would likely be complete in 2023.

He said the district would include widening the existing roadway and would improve 2.3 miles of road along Longview starting at Remington Road through 7860 Longview Road.

Scull said water and sewer will loop into the Green Valley system. He said Rapid Valley Sanitary District, which will serve the area, has high capacity lines for the development, and will eventually tie into Rapid City’s 42-inch main near State Highway 44.

The district would also include funds and a location for a satellite office for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

About 12 residents from the area expressed concern that the area is currently agriculture and many of them moved to the area for a small, agricultural community. Several said they’re concerned that it will change their community into a little city, which some moved to the area to get away from.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock said she’s concerned about the lack of commercial properties in the vicinity since it’s turning into a little city. She said the infrastructure isn’t there to support the development, and the commission has created a mess in the valley.

“We do have a housing shortage, but you also need to think about responsible growth,” Hadcock said. “Not trying to be disrespectful to this development and to this TIF, but I think there could have been some commercial to help that area in the future, it would’ve added to what would be possible to make that a responsible area.”

Commissioner Gary Drews said they know they’re going to have further development for the people coming to the area, and the best thing to do is to plan for that responsibility and do the job.

He said he favors the TIF District and the development, and this isn’t the only one that’s going to come along.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Developers and politicians are determined to destroy the things that make Rapid City and the Black Hills area unique. Spend billions of taxpay…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 4

Your Two Cents for Dec. 4

Black Hills National Forest offices opened back up to the public on June 7, 2021 and have remained open during normal business hours, M-F from…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

Apparently some people on the council refuse to listen to their constituents and try to push their own wants. It was pretty clear there wasn't…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

If "growth" is good for South Dakotans, why are the property taxes, utilities, traffic congestion and crime increasing?

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Elk capture operation at Wind Cave National Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News