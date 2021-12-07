Pennington County approves 450-home development east of Rapid Valley

About 450 homes will likely pop up over the next seven to 10 years in a 120-acre Tax Increment Finance District east of Rapid Valley.

The Pennington County Commission voted 3-2 to approve the $12.5 million TIF District called Apple Valley, and voted unanimously to approve a resolution approving the project plan after about two hours of discussion. Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Travis Lasseter voted no on the district. The item was continued from the board’s Nov. 16 meeting.

The district would develop infrastructure improvements along Anderson Road between East Highway 44 and Long View Road.

The district is classified as an affordable housing TIF District, which cannot impact current mill levies, said Andrew Scull with Pink Cabin, who proposed the district.

Lots will be sold to Hunter Homes at $45,000 per lot with homes ranging from $200,000 to $285,000.

Scull said they’re approaching this conservatively, projecting that 250 homes built over five years would allow the TIF District to be paid off in 16 years. He said the project could be completed in seven years, but estimates it could be an eight- to 10-year project based on demand. He said the first four phases project building 80 lots a year.

He said water and sewer lines for Anderson and Longview will likely be complete in 2022 with Anderson Road improvements complete in 2022 as well. Scull said Longview Road improvements would likely be complete in 2023.

He said the district would include widening the existing roadway and would improve 2.3 miles of road along Longview starting at Remington Road through 7860 Longview Road.

Scull said water and sewer will loop into the Green Valley system. He said Rapid Valley Sanitary District, which will serve the area, has high capacity lines for the development, and will eventually tie into Rapid City’s 42-inch main near State Highway 44.

The district would also include funds for and a location for a satellite office for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

About 12 residents from the area expressed concern that the area is currently agriculture and many of them moved to the area for a small, agricultural community. Several said they’re concerned that it will change their community into a little city, which some moved to the area to get away from.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock said she’s concerned about the lack of commercial properties in the vicinity since it’s turning into a little city. She said the infrastructure isn’t there to support the development, and the commission has created a mess in the valley.

“We do have a housing shortage, but you also need to think about responsible growth,” Hadcock said. “Not trying to be disrespectful to this development and to this TIF, but I think there could have been some commercial to help that area in the future, it would’ve added to what would be possible to make that a responsible area.”

Commissioner Gary Drews said they know they’re going to have further development for the people coming to the area, and the best thing to do is to plan for that responsibility and do the job.

He said he favors the TIF District and the development, and this isn’t the only one that’s going to come along.

Editor's note: This story was corrected at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 7 to accurately reflect the number of homes.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

