Pennington County approves Black Hills wedding venue expansion

A Black Hills wedding venue looking to expand drew some concerns at a Pennington County public hearing Tuesday morning, but support from the commissioners.

Andy and Jen Pfister, owners of Black Hills Weddings, LLC, requested a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Overlay that would allow them to add a specialty resort to the established wedding venue. Specifically, the resort would be used as a wedding venue, events space, include 10 rental cabins, a shower house, office buildings, a house and caretaker residence, a saloon/tap house and a wedding chapel.

Black Hills Receptions and Rentals, a decades-old Black Hills business, is currently a wedding and reception venue off Highway 44. The request involved 6.28 acres currently zoned as a highway service district. The PUD overlay would bring the property into compliance and allow the applicants to expand.

The Pennington County Planning Department recommended approval of the overlay, with 16 conditions. Among the conditions was specification of hours of operation, to be between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. only, and quiet hours from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. The conditions also specified that outdoor music be limited to only that which supports wedding ceremonies, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and that all other music be indoors.

The venue’s noise level was one of several concerns presented by members of the public, both during the public hearing and through written correspondence with the commissioners.

An email from Mike Haiar and his wife Trudy — president of the Piney Ridge Road District — expressed concerns pertaining to a lack of communication about the details of the PUD, increased traffic and implications of cabin rentals.

Haiar stated in his email to the Planning Department he felt the location of the cabins were drawn inaccurately, and that their location in proximity to his home would “gravely impact” his property value. He also felt the cabin rentals would present noise and parking issues and change the scope of business operations.

Deanna Owens, who lives across the street in a retirement community, said in an email they hear “music and loud festivities that go on until they are required to end the party at about 11 p.m. This includes people who have a microphone amplifying their voices to be cast in a mile radius of the place.”

Developing a specialty resort, she wrote, would facilitate “partying all night long.”

A speaker present at the public hearing raised road concerns, mainly pertaining to access and increased traffic. Commenters also expressed concern over a changing landscape, and what tree removal in the area would mean for water runoff.

Another shared concern among several speakers was the property owners not living onsite to police the venue’s rules, such as quiet hours.

“So if they plan on doing something like that, I would insist that they need to have a full-time person living up there and enforcing those quiet hours, because you can see how close it is to some of our houses and 10 cabins with potentially intoxicated wedding goers,” one speaker said. “I’m concerned about someone starting a little campfire and seeing what that could do.”

Discussion meandered from road access issues to signage, with Environmental Planner Cody Sack noting the main entrance would be marked for prospective clients and not used for cabin access.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht, who joined the meeting online, said he was in full support of granting the PUD overlay, but suggested altering the quiet hours to begin at 10 p.m. rather than midnight.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock said she was not aware of any complaints the venue had received prior to the PUD request, with the Planning Department confirming the venue’s quiet hours are consistent with another specialty resort that includes a wedding venue with cabins.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said he felt the noise concerns were addressed in the restrictions being placed on the applicants, and reminded the commission and audience that the overlay would be reviewed in one year, on a complaint basis.

“To me, a business is only as good as the owners of the business,” said Rossknecht, noting the new owners bought the property in July, and that they don’t have a history with them. “I just want to keep that in mind going forward.

Returning to Rossknecht’s suggestion that the quiet hours be altered, the rest of the commission supported leaving the hours as stated — ending at 12 a.m.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the planned unit development overlay with the 16 conditions.