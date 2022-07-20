Pennington County approves first reading of ordinance to increase wheel tax

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved 3-1 the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the county wheel tax from $2 to $5 at its regular board meeting Tuesday.

A first reading and public hearing was held on the ordinance, for the “imposition and collection of a wheel tax in Pennington County.” The measure states the current wheel tax revenue “is no longer sufficient” to support the Pennington County bridge preservation, rehabilitation and replacement schedule, listing 89 of the county’s 127 bridges as needing replacement over the course of the next 25 years.

A fact sheet on the county's website said that implementing the increase would generate an additional $2.2 million in funding for roads and bridges. The ordinance states that inflation, material and fuel costs have significantly increased construction costs and reduced the amount of work that can be done with current funding.

The previous $2 wheel tax was approved in June 2020. South Dakota law cites that in order to be eligible to receive state funding for bridge improvement, counties are required to adopt a wheel tax. The board had previously adopted a wheel tax ordinance in 2015, but it was referred to a vote, and voters overruled the commission.

The new ordinance that would implement the wheel tax increase states that the commission has determined the public’s safety is at risk, and that the implementation of the increased wheel tax is needed to provide “immediate and sufficient funding.”

“We are a little bit handicapped on the BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) funds because of the only $2 that's out there,” said Commission Chair Gary Drewes. [It] works on a point system. And so if you only have a $2 wheel tax, you have to basically contribute more local dollars in order to get those match dollars.”

The point system dictates that if the county has the full $5 wheel tax, they get the full 10 points. Pennington County receives 4 points with the current $2 wheel tax. BIG grants are awarded based on the points system.

Highway Superintendent Joe Miller gave a report on the current state of bridges in Pennington County, saying the average lifespan of a bridge is about 50 years, with many being built after the 1972 flood approaching that mark. He said the average cost for bridge reconstruction is $750,000.

Several citizens brought concerns before the commissioners, including questions of how the tax would be appropriated and who would oversee that it goes for roads and bridges. One speaker expressed concern over already paying a “heavy use tax” in addition to an international fuel tax.

“Back when we referred the wheel tax, we had objections then that it was coercion by the state on to the counties,” one speaker said. “It pits counties against each other for the money.”

Speakers also questioned funds going to East River bridges, the use of an emergency clause and what kind of assessments were done on existing bridges.

Mike Mueller called it a “pay-to-play situation, where it’s almost a raffle.” Another speaker accused the board of “nickel and diming” taxpayers with the $2 wheel tax two years ago, calling it extortion.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter said he didn’t know if extortion was the correct term, but that he agreed it is “inappropriate.”

“You’re saying you cannot get something without doing another tax,” he said.

Lasseter also discussed a road levy as an alternative, asking speakers their preference between a road levy and a wheel tax. Most speakers said they would prefer a road levy, with Drewes noting the reason he suggested the wheel tax as the better option was because it “captures everybody that has a vehicle.”

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said he would “absolutely not” support a road and bridge levy, saying that because the county already has a wheel tax, both could be increased.

The board discussed continuing the issue, with the absence of Commissioner Deb Hadcock, but also noted a tight time frame in getting it included with the 2023 budget. Commissioner Ron Rossknecht made a motion to continue, but later made a substitute motion to approve the first reading as presented.

The motion passed 3-1, with Lasseter voting no. The second reading is scheduled for Aug. 2.