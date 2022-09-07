Pennington County bumps 4-day work week to January

Pennington County’s previously adopted four-day compressed work week was rescinded Tuesday morning, with a new motion passed pushing the previously approved November implementation to January 2023.

The proposal to move to a four-day work week had been approved at the Pennington County Commission’s July 19 meeting, to be implemented Nov. 14. Tuesday’s meeting had the proposal back on the agenda for consideration to be rescinded or amended.

The commission chambers were brimming with concerned public and Pennington County employees, with public comment coming mostly from employees and a local title company, as well as a few members of the public.

Opposition to the compressed work week centered on the public losing one day of county services, and the limitations and delays it placed on title companies that work with the Treasurer’s, Register of Deeds and Department of Equalization offices.

Commenters argued that department heads could still work with their own employees to form a four-day schedule while keeping the office, and building, open to the public on Fridays.

Sam Benne, First American Title, explained a domino effect of delays not having access to the offices could create. He touched on delayed contractor and construction schedules, closings and informational resources they utilize from the Register of Deeds office.

“So you’ve got buyers and sellers, contractors, all over the place that are getting affected by this deal,” Benne said.

Another representative from the title company urged the commissioners to consider how the change impacts the business community in addition to their employees, saying, “it's a big picture thing.”

Discussion also covered the publicity of the change, and if there was sufficient notice to the public to offer their input. A survey had previously been conducted by Pennington County, surveying 1,800 members of the public who came through the Treasurer’s Office and Planning Department, showing over 80% in favor of the compressed work week and expanded hours.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht suggested more input could be gathered, and more time given to the public to weigh in on the change. He also reminded those in attendance that the reason the compressed work week was considered in the first place was in response to staffing issues, and difficulty retaining and hiring employees.

Several employees spoke in support of the compressed work week, saying the change was not just for employees, but the expanded work hours were also an advantage to the public. The proposal would have the courthouse opened Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Employees also pointed out that Pennington County doesn’t have the resources to staff the building for the expanded hours five days a week.

“Why are we having to shut the whole building because people are having to do something different to be efficient and effective?” asked Commissioner Deb Hadcock.

She also questioned future renovation plans, and why extra space was needed if departments are struggling to find employees.

“It’s hard for me to shut a building that’s a public building,” she said.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter said he is “100% in favor of department heads running their department the way they see fit,” but felt that could be accomplished without closing the building on Fridays.

“I don't mind a four-day work week,” he said. “I think it's possible. I think it's doable to do a four-day work week and to be open five days a week so we can serve our community like we have for the last several years.”

Other employees spoke to the staffing shortage, and the importance of retaining employees, noting that time and effort in training is often lost when employees leave for a higher-paying job.

“Really we're looking for a way to maintain a good working environment that keeps people,” said Trevor Abernathie, Department of Equalization.

Employees also stressed that the proposal was previously adopted and many had begun to make plans for the change, which would then be disrupted if the proposal was rescinded.

Rossknecht made a motion to rescind the action taken at the July 19 meeting, in order to allow more time to publicize the change in the county's three legal newspapers and gather more feedback from the public. The motion to rescind passed 3-2, with commissioners LaCroix and Drewes voting no.

An additional motion was made by LaCroix to implement the four-day workweek beginning Jan. 2, 2023, with publications going out to the legal newspapers.

The commissioners discussed the possibility of the proposal being rescinded again based on public feedback, and the back and forth and uncertainty it would create for employees.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Hadcock said. “If you want to shut it, shut it,” she said, referring to individual department heads and their offices. “But take the hit. Don’t make it our issue.” She said the Jan. 2 suggestion was a “joke,” and messing with the employees.

The motion to implement the four-day work week beginning Jan. 2, 2023, and to notify the public via the county's legal newspapers, passed 3-1, with Lasseter voting no.