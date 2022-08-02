Pennington County Commission approves $5 wheel tax

The Pennington County board of commissioners approved an ordinance increasing the wheel tax from $2 to $5 Tuesday morning, passing 4-1, with Commissioner Travis Lasseter voting no.

The first reading and public hearing was held July 19.

The board heard public comment opposing the wheel tax. Tonchi Weaver questioned the maintenance schedule, saying that other bridges in eastern parts of the country are “hundreds of years old,” and asked the board if bonding would be an option for funding bridge improvement.

Both Weaver and Mike Mueller expressed concern over a typo in the ordinance from the July 19 public packet, questioning if the first reading should be redone. Jay Alderman, States Attorney’s Office, said that was not necessary, and noted that while there was a numerical typo in the ordinance, the number was typed correctly in parentheses in the ordinance.

Florence Thompson, a lobbyist for South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, called the establishment of the bridge fund an “extortion of other counties,” and that it is being used to “leverage the counties to get them to raise their wheel taxes as high as possible.”

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said bridge maintenance had become a safety issue.

Pennington County Treasurer Janet Sayler presented data requested by Lasseter pointing out what vehicles currently do not pay the wheel tax, including historical plates and commercial trailer ID plates.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock expressed her support for infrastructure, saying bridges and drainage are in “dire straits,” which the county has sought help with for the past five years, to no avail, she said.

“We need something that’s going to help these people,” she said, noting she had talked to farmers and ranchers willing to pay the wheel tax to ensure roads and bridges are well-maintained. Lasseter reiterated his opposition to the wheel tax due to the use of an emergency clause.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said they need to look to the future, and future people coming in.

“We need help in Pennington County for roads and bridges,” said Commission Chair Gary Drewes. “This, to me, is a fair way to do it.”

A fact sheet on the Pennington County website said that implementing the $5 increase would generate an additional $2.2 million in funding for roads and bridges. The ordinance states that inflation, material and fuel costs have significantly increased construction costs and reduced the amount of work that can be done with current funding.

The collection of the wheel tax will commence on January 1, 2023, as well as motor vehicles that may be renewed in November and December of 2022, for registrations that expire in January and February of 2023, respectively.

When Ordinance 737 takes effect, it states that Ordinance 714 will be repealed. Ordinance 714, approved in June 2020, implemented a $2 wheel tax, citing SDCL 32-11-38, explaining that in order to be eligible to receive state funding for bridge improvement, counties are required to adopt a wheel tax. The board had previously adopted a wheel tax ordinance in 2015, but it was referred to a vote, and voters overruled the commission.

In addition to approving the ordinance, the board also approved a resolution for the distribution of the wheel tax revenue, which stated that 100% of the revenue would be deposited in the county road and bridge fund for highway and bridge maintenance and construction. The motion passed 4-1, with Lasseter voting no.

In other action, the board authorized Drewes to sign a letter of concern to Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office regarding the Jenny Gulch Gold Exploration Drilling Project.

“We’re concerned about the citizens or property values and the water quality throughout the city and elsewhere,” said Rossknecht.

Hadcock pointed out that the project is no longer accepting public comment. Drewes said the letter did not apply to the comment period, and that they could still offer their suggestions or recommendations.

The letter referenced the hard mining ordinance the board is working to implement, and expressed concerns regarding the impacts to water quality and recreational areas and buffer areas to private property and dwellings.

The board authorized the chair to sign the letter, voting 4-1, with Commissioner Hadcock voting no.