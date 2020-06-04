Pennington County Commission approves first reading of wheel tax

Pennington County commissioners approved the first reading of the wheel tax ordinance on a 3-2 vote at a meeting Thursday.
The wheel tax was proposed by Commissioner Gary Drewes and places a $2 tax per wheel on vehicles up to a maximum of $24 and adding about $1.3 million to the Highway Department’s budget. The tax would also allow the county to apply for Bridge Improvement Grants, or BIG, funds, which was established in October 2015 by the state Legislature.
“As we were told last year by our Highway Department and again just two weeks ago, there’s not sufficient dollars for the construction, reconstruction and repair of bridges and roads in Pennington County,” Drewes said. “This is not a new issue, but the longer we fail to provide adequate funding, the further behind the county will be in providing necessary road and bridge maintenance.”
Highway Department Superintendent Joe Miller and Assistant Superintendent Mark Schock said the Nemo Road Bridge is structurally deficient. The bridge is down to one lane and was scheduled for emergency inspection Thursday.
Schock said this bridge wasn’t one the department was aware of that may need immediate replacement.
There are 128 bridges in Pennington County. Of those, 88 are over 45 years old and 21 are listed as deficient. Bridges typically have a lifespan of 50-70 years.
“The bottom line is bridges are expensive, roads are expensive,” Miller said.
Miller said the $1.3 million that would be added to the budget would at a conservative estimate be able to repair two bridges a year.
Schock said the department’s budget is about $9-10 million a year. He said the average annual maintenance cost for an asphalt road is about $12,000 per mile. There are 836 miles in the county.
The average bridge repair is about $500,000.
Schock said on average 10% of the budget goes to bridge maintenance and rehabilitation. Another 10% goes to snow removal and 70-80% goes to road maintenance, which doesn’t allow for much room for other projects, he said.
Commissioner Mark DiSanto spoke briefly after Drewes’s address and said the county may have focused on wants versus needs when it comes to financial decisions, like with South Rockford Road.
He said he doesn’t support the proposal, though, because he thinks a ½ cent sales tax would be a better way to raise funds for bridges.
“It would spread the cost, not just amongst our Pennington County residents, but many tourists that come in our state every year and also use our roads and bridges,” DiSanto said.
He later said that regardless of whether the ordinance gets approved, he will speak with state elected officials about implementing the sales tax.
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix also expressed concern about the ordinance, but said his decision may change by June 16 for the second reading of the ordinance.
He said his main concern is if the public will be educated and knowledgeable about the tax.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht and chair of the board Commissioner Deb Hadcock both said they support the tax because of how great the need is in the county.
“If we don’t do this today those bridges are going to be two years older, the cost to replace those bridges will be maybe 5% higher,” Rossknecht said.
He said this tax is a “no-brainer” for the county.
“I just see this as a well-needed ordinance to bring through,” Hadcock said. “When you don’t have a bridge or you have half a bridge down or a bridge down in your area, you’re willing to look at this a little bit harder.”
During the meeting, the board approved a supplemental general fund for the Sheriff’s Office, canvass primary election results, requests to fill a jail booking technician position and custodian position with Buildings and Grounds, and a resolution to establish a $25 administrative fee for certain Title and Registration Services.
It also approved the purchase of bulk diesel and gas products 4-0-1 with LaCroix abstaining, and reducing speed limits in 16 road districts. The speed limit on Dunn Road was also reduced from 55 mph to 35.
The board decided to continue conversations on reducing the speed limit and road modification for Lower Spring Creek Road and the reclassification of manufactured homes on permanent foundations.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board recognized the Care Campus for receiving the 2020 Achievement Award in Criminal Justice and Public Safety from the National Association of Counties.
The board will next meet at 9 a.m. June 16 in the board's chambers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.