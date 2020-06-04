Pennington County Commission approves first reading of wheel tax

He later said that regardless of whether the ordinance gets approved, he will speak with state elected officials about implementing the sales tax.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix also expressed concern about the ordinance, but said his decision may change by June 16 for the second reading of the ordinance.

He said his main concern is if the public will be educated and knowledgeable about the tax.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht and chair of the board Commissioner Deb Hadcock both said they support the tax because of how great the need is in the county.

“If we don’t do this today those bridges are going to be two years older, the cost to replace those bridges will be maybe 5% higher,” Rossknecht said.

He said this tax is a “no-brainer” for the county.

“I just see this as a well-needed ordinance to bring through,” Hadcock said. “When you don’t have a bridge or you have half a bridge down or a bridge down in your area, you’re willing to look at this a little bit harder.”