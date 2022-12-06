Pennington County commission backs proposed election law changes

Nearly six weeks after its introduction, a letter presenting proposed changes to South Dakota election laws was granted the stamp of approval from the Pennington County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.

The letter, drafted by Pennington County Commissioner Travis Lasseter and addressed to Gov. Kristi Noem, senators and representatives, the South Dakota Secretary of State and the State Board of Elections, proposed establishing a post-election audit, strengthening codified law language pertaining to voting equipment and tightening residency requirements for voter registrations, among other things.

The draft letter was first presented to the board of commissioners at a special meeting on Oct. 26, a meeting called at the request of evangelist and election integrity skeptic Matthew Monfore to address “elections and machines in Pennington County.”

Monfore had appeared before the commission multiple times prior questioning the integrity of Pennington County elections.

The letter’s original draft outlined five points: establishing a post-election audit committee or post-election criteria for the state, strengthening the requirements of SDCL 12-17B-2, strengthening residency requirements for voter registration, improving voter roll updates and establishing harsh penalties when election laws are broken.

South Dakota law establishes requirements for automatic tabulating, electronic ballot marking, and election voting equipment. Lasseter’s letter proposed replacing the word “may” with “shall” in regards to prohibiting any of the referenced technology from being connected to the internet, or having hardware installed that would allow them to be connected to the internet.

Tuesday’s updated draft included language to read: “Any equipment making a connection to any network is to be considered compromised.”

The letter also proposed requiring voters to establish residency for 30 days prior when registering to vote. Currently, South Dakota only requires voters to declare they have lived at their voter registration address for at least 30 days when voting in school or municipal elections. The law as written defines residence as “the places in which a person has fixed his or her habitation,” without establishing a required number of days.

The letter’s fourth point proposed establishing “harsh penalties” when election laws are broken, reading “public trust will be maintained or restored when they see the law has a penalty if not followed.”

The fifth point recommended reviewing the South Dakota voter registration form, to add clarity to the form’s Box 12 — an addition to the original draft letter. Box 12 includes the form’s signature box, as well as an explanation of what the voter is attesting to. The updated draft also removed language about voter roll updates.

The draft presented Tuesday morning was a result of feedback from the board, after its initial presentation in October. At the October meeting, election skeptics advocated for Pennington County to move completely to hand-counting ballots, which Lasseter said, at the time, he was not ready to do, and that the county should evaluate their current process before “we ditch it and go to something else.”

Lasseter said that he drafted the letter based on his own research and out of respect for the concerns presented.

“The Pennington County Board of Commissioners hereby request the Honorable Governor Noem, State Legislators, Secretary of State, and the State Board of Elections to support changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 Legislative Session which strengthen the integrity, transparency and the public trust in election results,” the letter began.

Its conclusion stated the proposed changes would protect and strengthen the integrity and transparency of elections in South Dakota, and offered the board of commissioners’ assistance “in any way necessary.”

The board voted unanimously to authorize the commission chair to sign the letter.