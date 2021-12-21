Pennington County Commission expands pool of employees eligible for signing bonus

Three Sheriff’s Office employees will retroactively receive a $4,000 signing bonus and more employees are eligible for the incentive following a Pennington County Commission vote on Tuesday.

The commission voted to revise the incentive program designed to recruit more correctional officers. The commission approved the program in August to distribute the hiring bonus over 18 months.

The commission’s revision now makes new hires, rehires, employee transfers, reclassifications and employees promoted as eligible for the bonus, and distributes the hiring bonus to correctional officers hired, rehired, transferred, reclassified and/or promoted since Aug. 3.

“We had some unanticipated consequences in terms of people moving internally the way the motion was made,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said. “It was penalizing those that were already employees that had not been able to receive the bonus that were going from one position to be a correctional officer that we thought should be eligible.”

One employee was promoted on Oct. 5, one was rehired as a correctional officer Nov. 29, and the last transferred from the Care Campus to Corrections on Nov. 1.

In August, the Sheriff’s Office told the commission that there was a 62% decrease in qualified applicants for correctional officer positions and 32% of those hired left their jobs within the first year.

A total of 19 correctional officers have received the hiring bonus since Aug. 3 — 13 for the jail and six with the Juvenile Services Center.

Steph McCoy with the Sheriff’s Office said the number of applicants has doubled since the program was approved. The money for the program comes from the Sheriff’s Office’s budget.

Bridge project

During the meeting, the commission also approved right-of-way and utilities certificates for Sherman Street bridge near Silver City.

According to a memo from Highway Superintendent Joe Miller to the commission, the department contracted with KLJ Engineering to complete the design engineering to replace the bridge. The contract allows the department to have the project “bid review ready” prior to submitting the application for a Bridge Improvement Grant.

The grant requires counties to have a wheel tax in place to help afford bridge improvement projects. Miller said during the meeting that through November, the county collected $1,338,790 in 2021 from the tax. He said the department has about $3.5 million budgeted for bridge improvements and reconstructed for 2022.

Miller said of that, $2.15 million could be from the grants.

The commission also approved right-of-way and utilities certificates for bridge rehabilitation projects on Neck Yoke Road, Lower Spring Creek Road and two bridges on 161st Avenue. Miller said the county is planning to apply for the grants for these projects as well.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

