Pennington County Commission meeting canceled

Many of the Pennington County Commission items scheduled for Tuesday's agenda will be heard at the next meeting in February.

Commission Manager Holli Hennies announced Friday that Tuesday's morning meeting was canceled due to illnesses. Items that can will be moved to the Feb. 8 meeting.

The agenda included a public hearing for the decennial revision of the county based on census data. Hearings were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. There will now be two hearings for redistricting.

There are three proposed options for redistricting that keep each district around 21,000 to a little over 22,000 in population. The final decision will be made at the Feb. 15 meeting.

Commissioners also were also set to discuss the possible rezoning from agriculture and low density residential to urban residential district in the Apple Valley area.

In November the board approved a Tax Increment Finance District for Apple Valley, which will include infrastructure improvements along Anderson Road between East Highway 44 and Long View Road and 450 homes. The commission approved the district 3-2 with Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Travis Lasseter voting no.

Andrew Scull with Pink Cabin, who proposed the district, projected 250 homes would be built over five years. The district would be paid off in 16 years with the project anticipated for completion in about seven years. The first four phases project building 80 lots a year.

Water and sewer lines for Anderson and Longview would likely be complete in 2022 with Anderson Road improvements complete in 2022 as well. Longview Road improvements would likely be complete in 2023.

About 12 residents from the area expressed concerns at the November meeting noting many moved to the area for a small, agricultural community, and that the development would turn the area into a little city.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

