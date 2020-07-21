Pennington County Commission OKs provisional budget, $75,000 for COVID-19 homeless shelter

Willett said the initial $150,000 for the shelter was spent by July 3 but have ongoing daily costs to keep the shelter operational. He said the Rapid City Council also approved another $75,000 for the shelter.

“I don’t necessarily anticipate needing to request more funds,” Willett said.

He noted that most of these costs will be able to be recovered from the CARES Act.

Willett said the daily cost to operate the shelter on LaCrosse Street now is half of what it cost previously, coming to about $2,000 to $2,500.

The board also approved contracting independent workers to work at the shelter rather than through the organization Where All Women Are Honored.

Commissioners approved many other items on the agenda, including a software upgrade for the Public Defender’s office, new position titles for the Highway department, hours of operation for county offices and a change of order for the Nemo Bridge project, which will replace eight deck units.

The bridge is expected to be completed by mid- to late-September.

