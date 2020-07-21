Pennington County Commission OKs provisional budget, $75,000 for COVID-19 homeless shelter

Pennington County Commissioners approved the 2021 Fiscal Year provisional budget during their Tuesday meeting.
The total provisional budget for the county is $109,601,124. Commissioners also scheduled a public meeting for consideration of the final FY budget at 10 a.m. Sept. 1.
According to the provisional budget, elections will see a decrease in funding from 2020 from $601,847 to $483,305. The Treasurer’s Office and workers compensation for volunteer firefighters will see an increase in their budgets from 2020. The Highway Department will also see an increase in its budget due to the $2 wheel tax, which commissioners approved in June.
The total General Fund, though, will see about $1 million more for 2021 than 2020.
The board also approved an additional $75,000 for the COVID-19 homeless shelter, which moved from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to 725 N. LaCrosse St in Rapid City.
Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said there were two people at the shelter Tuesday. He said the Civic Center shelter saw a peak of 14 people in need of the services.
Willett said the initial $150,000 for the shelter was spent by July 3 but have ongoing daily costs to keep the shelter operational. He said the Rapid City Council also approved another $75,000 for the shelter.
“I don’t necessarily anticipate needing to request more funds,” Willett said.
He noted that most of these costs will be able to be recovered from the CARES Act.
Willett said the daily cost to operate the shelter on LaCrosse Street now is half of what it cost previously, coming to about $2,000 to $2,500.
The board also approved contracting independent workers to work at the shelter rather than through the organization Where All Women Are Honored.
Commissioners approved many other items on the agenda, including a software upgrade for the Public Defender’s office, new position titles for the Highway department, hours of operation for county offices and a change of order for the Nemo Bridge project, which will replace eight deck units.
The bridge is expected to be completed by mid- to late-September.
