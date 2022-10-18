Pennington County Commission receives presentation on election laws

As the general election looms, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners continues to hear public commentary on election integrity, with Tuesday’s meeting bringing an hour-long presentation from an attorney on South Dakota election laws.

Sara Frankenstein, an attorney with Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP in Rapid City, gave a 70-page presentation entitled “2020 Election Chaos: What Happened and Where Do We Go From Here?”

Frankenstein’s presentation focused on defining the election laws used in South Dakota and how to enforce them, comparing their strength with other states and how they were upheld during the 2020 election and defining the term “election fraud.”

Frankenstein hoped to shed light on misconceptions and terms used incorrectly in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, which she attributed both to a public misunderstanding and inaccurate terms reported by the media.

Fraud, she said, is a criminal term. She gave an example of signature forgery as opposed to someone forgetting to sign their absentee envelope.

“That’s election fraud,” she said, referring to forgery. Forgetting to sign your envelope is not. If both a forged signature ballot and an unsigned ballot go into the same pile as “not counted,” she said, they are not both fraud.

Fraud does happen, she said, with plenty of legal cases to prove it. She gave examples of other states with mail-in voting, states that don’t have signature verification or ID requirements, and states that allow online voter registration, suggesting South Dakota’s laws leave less room for actual voter fraud.

She defined South Dakota's absentee voting, and how it differs from early or mail-in voting, explaining that absentee voting requires an application and is not counted until election day. In vote by mail states, a ballot is automatically mailed to every registered voter, not applied for.

South Dakota also allows for authorized messengers, she explained, which allows for voters who are sick or confined to authorize another person to retrieve and return their ballot, requiring both the voter and the authorized messenger’s signature. Frankenstein referenced this as an example of South Dakota preventing issues other states saw in the 2020 election, such as ballot harvesting.

She also spoke to the concept of precincts, the use of ballot styles, provisional ballots, ID requirements for both voting and voter registration and the requirement of wet signatures and signature verification.

On the hot topic of tabulators, Frankenstein referenced laws pertaining to public tests and statutes “heavily regulating how tabulating equipment is tested and can be used.” She included a section of South Dakota law that states “no automatic tabulating, electronic ballot marking, or election voting equipment system may be connected to the internet.”

Frankenstein said she would like that particular law to be updated by changing the word "may" to "shall."

Commissioner Deb Hadcock said after researching both sides, she's seen valid points on both, agreeing that some laws need to be strengthened in regards to tabulator machines. She also said she trusts the Pennington County elections staff.

“When I talk about our auditor, there’s trust,” Hadcock said of Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler. “What she’s telling me — she’s doing it right. And then I’ve seen that she does it right.”

The board also discussed election authority, and what falls with the auditor, the Board of Commissioners, the state Board of Elections and the Secretary of State’s office.

Matthew Monfore, an evangelist and election integrity skeptic who appeared on the agenda at the Oct. 4 meeting, expressed frustration that he was not allowed to make a presentation at that meeting, while Frankenstein spoke for an hour Tuesday.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix explained the agenda item on Oct. 4 was a request for a special meeting, not a presentation, and Commission Chair Gary Drewes said Frankenstein was scheduled "long before Mr. Monfore came forward."

The agenda item on Oct. 4 appeared as “Request for special meeting to address Pennington County Elections.” At that meeting, Monfore was allowed to speak briefly to summarize his concerns, and told to save his formal presentation for the special meeting, which was set for Oct. 26.

Monfore said Tuesday he was told he would have one hour at the Oct. 26 meeting, feeling that Frankenstein’s presentation gave his opposition an additional hour.

“My default position is I don’t trust you guys,” Monfore told the commission.

He laid out what he considered a troubling hierarchy with elections, putting the Secretary of State and election vendors at the top, saying they were either “untrustworthy or confused.”

He also expressed frustration with not being able to obtain cast vote counts and briefly made an argument for hand counting ballots as an alternative to machine counting.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter said he and the rest of the commission "want to look into this," and ensure every resident of Pennington County’s vote is counted appropriately.

He challenged Monfore to provide proof of fraud allegations, including what he called a “4,000 voter discrepancy.” Monfore estimated “the majority of fraud” took place with absentee ballots, which he said “we are investigating that right now as a grassroots organization.”

The special meeting to address Pennington County elections is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 26