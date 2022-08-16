Pennington County Commission reviews music festival PUD

A road to the location of a property that hosts a three-week music festival and future bed and breakfast may be widened or have its cutouts stabilized in a drawn-out and contested planned unit development overlay that began in fall 2021.

The Pennington County Commission made the decision Tuesday morning after further review for a previously granted overlay for applicants Katie Smirnova and Brett Walfish. The commission voted in June that the overlay needed further review in August.

The original PUD Overlay application was to allow a single-family residence to be used as a music school, allow practice sheds for classes and practicing, and a Bed and Breakfast. One of the 29 conditions of the June approval was that the Bed and Breakfast not be operational prior to the August review.

After conducting its review, the Planning Department determined at its Aug. 8 meeting that Smirnova and Walfish were in compliance with the conditions, and recommended approval with one amended condition, reading that “any increase in the number of people staying at the Bed and Breakfast or any increase in the number of music camps per year, will require Klondike Road to be improved to a minimum of 18-feet wide south/southeast of the bridge to the driveway of the single-family residence; that the road leading to their home be widened to 18 feet.” The conditions also stated that the PUD would be reviewed again in February 2023.

Upon approval, the commissioners added a stipulation that, if the bed and breakfast was not operated and the road is not widened, the applicants must permanently stabilize the cutouts on the road leading to their house. Cody Sack, Pennington County Planning Department, specified that if the road was improved, the cutout stabilization would be part of the process.

Upon approval of the PUD Overlay in June, Smirnova and Walfish were able to conduct the Rushmore Music Festival from July 9-August 1 at the property, without the bed and breakfast.

The board heard public comment on the review, primarily from opposition, as well as the applicants and their attorney.

Mostly neighbors, speakers addressed concerns over how the project has evolved, suggesting that the applicants had not been forthright about the scope of the festival. Other concerns were raised about safety, namely in access of the property, and the road leading to the house and its cutouts. Concern was also expressed over the safety of turning off of Highway 16.

One speaker told a story of intentionally blocking the road leading to the property to prove a point. Speakers also touched on neighbors needing to police the conditions, and several not wanting to improve the road. Traffic was also a concern, as was the number of cars coming and going.

The board and Sack discussed the difficulty in verifying many of the complaints submitted from both sides.

Attorney Mike Loos, representing the applicants, addressed some concerns, including the number of students at the festival, traffic and plans for the road. He noted that once the entire vision of the festival is realized, cars won’t be coming and going daily, as they’ll be housed on site.

Smirnova told the board that part of the road improvement will involve an engineering study, with engineering plans available beginning of September, to include stabilization of the cutouts.

Other speakers noted the dissension among neighbors, and both sides touched on a lack of neighborly behavior.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht, who joined via Zoom, expressed concern with the number of complaints they’ve received, and said he would be voting based on safety.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter reiterated a concern he’d voiced at previous meetings that the cutouts on the road leading to the property were not sufficient and needed to be stabilized. Sack said this would be part of the road improvement plan.

“This is a mess,” said Commissioner Deb Hadcock, saying she didn’t think either side had been neighborly. “So you guys keep going back and forth and it's creating this huge mess.” She said Smirnova and Walfish don’t have to be “perfect,” but encouraged respect.

“It’s all going to be about respect for me,” Hadcock said. “Improve the road, do your bed and breakfast, but if it’s complaint-based and it keeps being a thing with not a good commercial business out there and it’s not working, I’d have to review and change my vote."

The commission took a roll call vote, with the motion passing 3-1, with commissioners Hadcock, LaCroix and Lasseter voting yes and Commissioner Rossknecht voting no. Commission Chair Gary Drewes was absent.