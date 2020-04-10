Pennington County Commission votes for budget cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County commissioners are bracing for the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Commissioners voted Friday to ask department heads to bring back ideas to a work session next Friday that "strive" to cut each department budget by 10 percent.

The commission planned to ask each department head to bring a list of cuts to reach savings of 10 percent over the rest of the year. However, Vice Chair Gary Drewes - who attended the meeting through video conferencing - said he believes that target is too high for some departments so he asked that each leader be directed to "strive" to attain cuts equaling 10 percent.

Commission Chair Deb Hadcock said that amendment was unnecessary.

"When you wish-wash, it gets confusing," Hadcock said. "If it were me, I would appreciate having a target to hit. "Strive" is fine, but I think the 10 percent is better. What are we going to do if these cuts aren't enough and we have to ask for another 5 percent later? Do we ask them to strive for 5 percent then?"

The measure passed 4-1 with Hadcock voting no.