Pennington County Commission votes for budget cuts

Pennington County commissioners are bracing for the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Commissioners voted Friday to ask department heads to bring back ideas to a work session next Friday that "strive" to cut each department budget by 10 percent.
The commission planned to ask each department head to bring a list of cuts to reach savings of 10 percent over the rest of the year. However, Vice Chair Gary Drewes - who attended the meeting through video conferencing - said he believes that target is too high for some departments so he asked that each leader be directed to "strive" to attain cuts equaling 10 percent.
Commission Chair Deb Hadcock said that amendment was unnecessary.
"When you wish-wash, it gets confusing," Hadcock said. "If it were me, I would appreciate having a target to hit. "Strive" is fine, but I think the 10 percent is better. What are we going to do if these cuts aren't enough and we have to ask for another 5 percent later? Do we ask them to strive for 5 percent then?"
The measure passed 4-1 with Hadcock voting no.
The commissioners approved a form and plan for furloughs in case any department head chooses to use them to reach the cuts they have to make. No furloughs have been announced or approved, but the commissioners approved the mechanism for furloughs in case they become necessary.
Each letter that would go to a furloughed employee would have instructions on how to apply for unemployment. Commissioner Mark DiSanto encouraged workers who are furloughed or lose their jobs to apply for unemployment.
"There is no moral conflict with unemployment," DiSanto said. "That is an insurance claim. You made payments into that system and you are making a claim against that."
He said the additional $600 in federal unemployment benefits was a government program, but he didn't believe anyone should feel conflicted about accepting that assistance.
Commissioners also voted to suspend any performance-based pay increases and re-classifications and promotions through the end of 2020.
The proposed cuts are due to commissioners on Thursday and they will be discussed at a work session Friday morning and a meeting of the board of commissioners Friday at 1 p.m.
Dustin Willet with Emergency Management discussed the county's response to various aspects of the pandemic. One main point was how the county is preparing to work with the members of the homeless population that may become ill.
"We have plans for a temporary shelter in Rushmore Hall (in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center)," Willet said. "There are still significant issues to work out to be able to use it for that purpose."
Commissioner DiSanto asked how a homeless person would be forced to comply with orders to stay in that facility.
"Compliance is difficult to enforce," Willet said.
Both Sheriff Kevin Thom and State's Attorney Mark Vargo discussed this issue.
Thom mentioned a case in Chamberlain where a person who was confirmed to be infected continued to travel around the community. Thom said they would need an arrest warrant, but even then it is only a misdemeanor.
Vargo said with a criminal charge his office could see to it that the person was released with conditions on how they would have to behave to avoid additional charges. Thom said he could foresee a circumstance where electronic monitoring could be used to enforce compliance with those orders.
