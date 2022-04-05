Pennington County Commission votes to increase wages for some employees

Employees who have been with Pennington County four years and longer will see wage increases after a 4-1 commission vote Tuesday.

Commissioners approved a single step increase in wages to those between four and eight years of employment with the county and two pay steps for those with the county for at least eight years, which costs about $310,770 in 2022, excluding those who have already been adjusted like department heads and elected officials. Commissioner Travis Lasseter was the dissenting vote.

Human Resources Director Jon Morrill said 47.91% of the county’s employees have been with the county for three years or less, which is 378 employees out of 789. He said 22.18% have been with the county for more than 10 years, but the number in the middle is far fewer than what it was previously.

The pay increases won’t go into effect until the first pay period in July, which begins June 26. Commissioners will consider $1,000 retention bonuses for some employees not on the pay scale at the April 19 meeting.

Morrill said the greatest challenge the county has faced this year is recruiting followed by retention.

“Compensation is the cornerstone of these pieces,” he said. “If we don’t have that piece, then the other ones will actually worsen as time goes on.”

Morrill said the state raised wages by 3% in 2020 and 15% in 2021 due to a new pay scale. Rapid City raised wages in 2020, 2021 and plans to raise them by 2.5-5% in 2022. He said Minnehaha County approved a second 2022 scale adjustment for 7% in March.

He said as of February 2022, there are 7,663 job openings in the Rapid City area with 1,484 available for work.

“It makes it much more important for us to be able to be seen as being competitive so that we can actually recruit and not only recruit but retain the folks that we do have,” he said.

The commission unanimously approved a standard allowance for revenue loss for $10 million from its about $22.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and allocating it toward county jail study needs. County Auditor Cindy Mohler said the remaining $12.1 million, which has more restrictions, could be used to offset costs for addiction treatment, mental health and providing or administering social services and public benefits.

According to a memo sent to the commission, offsetting the costs would allow the money that would normally be budgeted for in the General Fund to be transferred to the Capital Projects and reduce the amount the county would need to bond for in order to fund the jail project.

The commission voted to continue the $12.1 million designation to the April 19 meeting. The board also heard two other requests for funding from American Rescue Plan Act dollars, including a $3.2 million loan request from Box Elder for clean water priorities and a $5.4 million request from the Rapid Valley Sanitary District for a water system expansion.

The representatives from Box Elder and Rapid Valley Sanitary said if they received the funds, there could be a possible $5 million match from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for their projects.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

