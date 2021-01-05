 Skip to main content
Pennington County commissioners vote 4-1 to give themselves a 5% pay raise
Pennington County commissioners vote 4-1 to give themselves a 5% pay raise

Pennington County commissioners voted themselves a 5.26% raise to boost their annual salary to $24,000 in their first meeting of the new year.

The pay raise was approved 4-1 with only the newest commissioner, Travis Lasseter, voting no.

“I just got on the board, so I don’t know if I deserve a pay increase, just from my personality,” he said, while voting to keep the salary at $22,800 a year.

Gary Drewes, who was elected commission chairman at Tuesday's meeting, said it’s a commissioner’s right to choose their salary. Commission manager Hollie Hennies defended the pay raise.

“The board has been underpaid for a significant amount of time,” she said.

Hennies said the county will conduct a wage study this year for elected officials, which will include the commissioners.

Lasseter was sworn in Tuesday by county Treasurer Janet Sayler while commissioner Lloyd LaCroix was sworn in for his second term by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

Drewes was unanimously elected as board chair and commissioner Ron Rossknecht as vice chair.

“I’m going to try to treat everybody as fair as I can, and I know the commissioners, if I do not do that, they will let me know,” Drewes said.

The board also voted to appoint Karen McGregor, who ran against Lasseter, to the Planning Commission. She replaces Lasseter.

Rep. Tim Goodwin also spoke at the meeting and discussed his goals for 2021, including working to bring more cellphone towers and better broadband service to the area.

Goodwin also said he’d like to see a metallurgy building added to the South Dakota mines campus this year, although funds for that weren’t included in the governor’s budget.

 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

