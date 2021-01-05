Pennington County commissioners vote 4-1 to give themselves a 5 percent pay raise

Pennington County commissioners voted themselves a 5.26% raise to boost their annual salary to $24,000 in their first meeting of the new year.

The pay raise was approved on a 4-1 with only the newest commissioner, Travis Lasseter, voting no.

“I just got on the board, so I don’t know if I deserve a pay increase, just from my personality,” he said while voting to keep the salary at $22,800 a year.

Gary Drewes, who was elected commission chairman at Tuesday's meeting, said it’s a commissioner’s right to choose their salary. Commission manager Hollie Hennies defended the pay raise.

“The board has been underpaid for a significant amount of time,” she said.

Hennies said the county will conduct a wage study this year for elected officials, which will include the commissioners.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lasseter was sworn in Tuesday by county Treasurer Janet Sayler while commissioner Lloyd LaCroix was sworn in for his second term by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

Drewes was unanimously elected as board chair and commissioner Ron Rossknecht as vice chair.