Pennington County considers off-site properties for space needs

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners set a special meeting to consider purchasing two properties for future growth needs at their regular meeting Tuesday.

A facilities needs assessment presented to the board Tuesday identified projected growth and space needs over the next 20 years, assessing projected population growth, 911 call volume, courts data projections and jail data projections.

The study, conducted by BKV Group out of Minneapolis found there was not enough room downtown to accommodate the county’s space needs, particularly for the jail. The group recommended the purchase of off-site properties for the county's growing pains.

The study included a recommendation to potentially vacate the Administration Building and turn it into the public safety building, keeping 911 and Emergency Management in the building and finding a new site for the administrative offices.

The study also recommended an off-site property for additional jail space, which could eventually allow for more efficient remodeling in the current jail space.

The study’s jail data summary showed the jail at or over operational capacity, with an admissions increase projected at 33-50% by 2040-2050 and a potential range of 900-1,200 beds. What is built now, the study found, is 200 beds short of the need.

“The police and sheriff’s fffice are doing their job and doing it well,” said Commissioner Deb Hadcock. “Based on their bookings, they’re overworked. The public needs to know that not only are they doing their job, they need enough space to keep doing their job and even doing it better.”

The study also recommended potentially using the current Public Safety Building for the State's Attorney office.

BKV Group performed a previous master plan for the county in 2010, which outlined future growth needs, space standards and a general plan to meet those needs.

“So this was a continuation of that to kind of see where that information was, how the county population has grown and how that has impacted your operational spaces,” said Bruce Schwartzman, senior partner with BKV Group.

Schwartzman explained the seven-month process included employee counts, projected growth of employee numbers and needs specific to each department. Those were then placed in the standard space program established in 2010 to allow work space for each staff and spaces such as storage, workrooms and conference space.

The study looked at projected growth over the next 20 years, estimating a 23-30% population growth in the Rapid City area and Ellsworth Air Force Base, a 60% growth factor on 911 call volume, 55-65% on court filings and court personnel and estimating the need for an additional courtroom by 2035 and two more by 2045.

The space program summary showed a need for 33% more space than the “current to standard” requirements in the next 20 years.

Schwartzman told the board that the initial building was meant to cover five years at the time, based on budget constraints. The BKV team noted the driving goal at the beginning of the study was how to best utilize existing buildings, including potentially moving people around to accommodate long-term space.

The study presented four different downtown planning options, with a recommended master plan for each, ultimately recommending exploring remote sites for additional space needs.

The projected timeline showed various phases rolled out between 2023 and 2026. The full assessment is available on the county’s website, in the public packet for the Sept. 20 commission meeting.

The county’s building committee presented recommendations for property purchases at Tuesday’s meeting, including a property at 900 Concourse Way in Rapid City they felt could meet the administrative office needs. A second property that could serve as an off-site jail was also referenced, but required additional research.

The board moved to schedule a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to consider purchase agreements for the two recommended properties.