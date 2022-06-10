Pennington County continues decision on music camp

The Pennington County Commission voted to continue their decision on the Rushmore Music Festival Friday afternoon, an agenda item that started back on May 17.

The request is for a Planned Unit Development Overlay to allow a single-family residence to be used as an educational music camp. The camp would be a three-week operation on a 17-acre Klondike Road property, with the PUD Overlay also including practice cabins and a bed and breakfast.

According to documentation from the Pennington County Planning Department, the camp would involve no more than six cars per day, 20 commuting to and from and one daily pick-up and drop-off time. The recommendation from the Planning Commission was approval with 28 conditions.

At the May 17 meeting, the commission chambers were overflowing with testimony for and against the music camp, but on Friday afternoon, both sides left the talking to their attorneys, for the most part.

Attorney Mike Loos spoke on behalf of Katie Smirnova and Brett Walfish, the applicants, highlighting his clients’ willingness to compromise and the progress made with the Planning Commission since the previous continuance. One referenced compromise was reducing the number of practice sheds from 10 to four.

Commission Chair Gary Drewes acknowledged that “significant progress” had been made since the previous continuance, bringing clarification on the nature of the camp that garnered approval from the Planning Commission.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter expressed concern over stabilizing the road, which Loos said his clients have expressed willingness to improve, and would commit to doing before the camp’s opening July 9, if necessary.

Attorney Phillip Stiles spoke on behalf of multiple homeowners in the area opposed to the music camp, asking for a continuance. His reasoning focused on changes made to the 28 conditions since the previous meeting, saying that some items were “not clear” or undefined.

One example he gave was a condition referencing a “significant change,” without a definition of what constitutes a “significant” change. Cody Sack, Pennington County Planning Department, said the definition is outlined in the PUD ordinance. Another example Stiles cited was a condition that removed the size specifications for the practice sheds.

The commission discussed road improvement, whether or not a bed and breakfast qualified as commercial and whether or not the 28 conditions were sufficiently vetted.

Lasseter made a motion to approve the PUD Overlay, with an additional condition that before any operation of the music festival or Bed and Breakfast occurs, the road must be stabilized where cutouts have occurred.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht made a substitute motion to continue the PUD Overlay til their June 21 meeting. The motion passed 3-1, with Lasseter voting nay.

The Commission requested that both sides agree on language for the PUD Overlay conditions before the June 21 meeting.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

