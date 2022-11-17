Pennington County Courthouse celebrates centennial

In honor of the Pennington County Courthouse turning 100 years old, the public, courthouse staff, judges, Pennington County commissioners, and a former South Dakota Supreme Court justice gathered Wednesday night for the Courthouse Centennial Celebration in the rotunda of the courthouse.

The items found in the 1922 time capsule opened on Sept. 7 were on display in a glass and wooden case. Photos of the items were enlarged and displayed on the wall. The blueprints of the building were also enlarged and put on display, as were photos of the four courthouses utilized by Pennington County.

The current courthouse construction began in 1921 and was completed in 1923. The annex was built in 1988 with several expansions being completed since 1990. The final construction cost of the 1922 courthouse was $636,403.35, which included a jail. The final construction cost for the annex was approximately $5.25 million.

Other historical photos hung on temporary displays set in the original lobby of the building, including a photo of Rapid City in 1921. Newspapers found in the capsule were enlarged on display boards throughout the rotunda, displaying articles and advertisements from days-gone-by.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge and Chair of the Courthouse Centennial Committee Jane Wipf Pfeifle, noted the importance of preserving and appreciating the history of what she called “a temple of justice.”

“I want people to come in and be a part of this really great place,” she said.

Following a group photo at 3:30 p.m. on the steps of the courthouse, the celebration itself started at 4 p.m. Craig Pfeifle was the master of ceremonies. Board of County Commissioners Chairman Gary Drewes delivered the welcome message.

Kenny Putnam, of Rapid City, and Hank Harris, of Johnson Siding, provided music. Putnam played fiddle and Harris played guitar and sang. The two men played music harkening back to the era when the building was first constructed, including “Oh! Susanna” and “Soldier's Joy.”

Craig Pfeifle and Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison acted out a skit reviewing the history of the courthouse. Pfeifle played a janitor from the past, and Morrison played a janitor from the present.

District 32 Senator and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Helene Duhamel read aloud the list of items found in the 1922 time capsule, which was removed from above the courthouse cornerstone on the northwestern corner of the building on Sept. 7. The capsule was accessed through a basement room and removed from its mortar encasement in the wall.

The 26 items are: the metal box which held the time capsule contents; a business card from the Booth Hotel in Custer printed by J.B. Gossage in 1877; Grand Officers at laying cornerstone; a list of articles for deposit in the Pennington County Courthouse dated June 5, 1922; the masonic keystone of Archi McCurdy dated 1873; list of Sir Knights, residence and commanders attached to a yellow paper; Indian head penny, 1888; Rapid City Journal, June 4, 1922; Indian head penny, 1904; wheat penny, 1919; wheat penny, 1916; buffalo or Indian head nickel, 1919; wheat penny, 1910; a deteriorating can of Copenhagen snuff; Rapid City Daily Journal special edition section 1, July 14, 1921; Rapid City Daily Journal special edition section 2, July 14, 1921; wheat penny, 1918; wheat penny, 1920; wheat penny 1919; memorial Pennington County Bar program, June 5, 1922; faded photograph of the Pennington County Courthouse at Sheridan; Duhamel Company list of officers and employees; roster of Schrader Commandery No. 9, Knights Templar; list of the names of the Pennington County Commissioners; card of historical facts written by Henry Behrens; and a list of personnel of the Rapid City Military Band.

Duhamel’s great-great-grandfather, great-grandfather, and grandfather were all directly involved in building the time capsule, and Duhamel was present at the opening in September.

“I had no idea that they made the box,” she said.

Wipf Pfeifle said she and Seventh Circuit Court Judge Jeff Connolly were both independently researching judges, and her husband Seventh Circuit Court Presiding Judge Craig Pfeifle suggested she speak with Connolly. As conversations continued, the judges decided to from the committee and Wipf Pfeifle was selected as the chair due to her interest in the history of the courthouse.

The committee ultimately formed to include Wipf Pfeifle, Connolly, Clerk of Courts Ranae Truman, Seventh Circuit Court Administrator Kristi Erdman, Barbara Vargo, Building and Grounds Director Mike Kuhl, and commission office staff members Hollie Hennies and Joan Martin.

“They put together an outstanding program and have done marvelous work on a fairly short time frame. Without the work of that committee, this event would not happen,” Pfeifle said.

He also acknowledged the Pennington County Board of Commissioners, the Minnilusa Historical Association, the Journey Museum, Roger and Janice Knutsen, 605 Popcorn, Image Up, the Pennington County Buildings and Grounds staff and the Pennington County Bar Association.

The Courthouse Centennial Committee intends to inter another time capsule. Anyone who has a memorable item they would like to donate for inclusion in the capsule should do so by bringing the item to the County Commissioners Office by Nov. 30. Items must be small in size and representative of the people, cultures and communities that make up Pennington County.