"I thought he was dead," Gordon Larsen said about a man wounded in the worst car accident the Pennington County sheriff's deputy has seen during his four years on the force.
But the man was clinging to life and desperately needed immediate medical attention.
It was Larsen's decision to apply a tourniquet that allowed the victim to survive the crash, Captain Tony Harrison said Thursday before awarding Larsen the Meritorious Service Medal, which is given to Sheriff's Office employees who saved someone's life. The award is granted about once or twice a year, Harrison said.
Larsen, a 46-year-old Rapid City resident, said he was the first law enforcement officer on the scene of the May 11 two-vehicle crash on East Highway 44. The man was leaning out of the driver's seat of a Ford Crown Victoria and tangled in wires exposed during the accident. He was unconscious but had a pulse.
You have free articles remaining.
Larsen said a nurse who witnessed the crash stopped to help and they used a life jacket from his patrol car to stabilize the man's neck. That's when Larsen saw the man's jeans were ripped and soaked with blood "almost pouring out" of the thigh area. He ran back to his car to grab his tourniquet kit and applied the device above the wound.
Medics arrived and began giving the man blood in the ambulance on the way to the emergency room where he received more transfusions and underwent an operation for an open fracture (when the bone breaks through the skin) in his femur.
Larsen said he wasn't sure if the man would survive but about 30 minutes after he was taken to the hospital, a medic called to say the man is expected to live but would have bled out and died if the deputy hadn't used the tourniquet to slow the bleeding.
Larsen said he received training from the Sheriff's Office and Army on how to use tourniquets. While he had to use the device during his 22 years in the Army, it was his first time having to do so as a deputy.