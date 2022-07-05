Pennington County discusses proposed mining ordinance

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance amendment that would add a section establishing hard rock mining requirements to the Pennington County Zoning Ordinance at their regular board meeting Tuesday morning.

The proposed text was called Section 321 — Hard Rock Mining Operation — with the purpose listed to promote public health, safety and general welfare; permit the development and utilization of resources in a manner compatible with neighboring land uses; prevent the degradation of existing private and public water supplies; and minimize potential adverse environmental effects through use of Best Management Practices, all consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.

The public hearing was the second reading of the draft, with the first reading having occurred at a prior Planning Commission meeting. The hearing brought input from both concerned citizens and members of the mining industry.

The draft went through “five or six meetings,” said Cody Sack, Pennington County Planning Department, before coming before the Board of Commissioners. Dating back to February, the draft had been “revamped,” several times, he said, incorporating input from the public.

The board discussed items that had been changed or removed from the draft ordinance, such as removing a requirement to conduct a socioeconomic impact study and changing the length of the permit from five years to 10 years.

The board, along with Megan Krueger, Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, also discussed what the county’s limitations were in relation to laws already in place at the state level, and whether or not they could make their own more stringent than what the state already had in place.

Krueger said the county cannot do anything that is “directly in conflict” with the state statute. She said specifics of what have been discussed with the state regarding the ordinance is “attorney-client privilege type of conversation.”

Commissioner Travis Lasseter spoke to concerns he’d heard, as well as his own, regarding protection against contaminated water. Krueger said she could put together a memorandum, but it would not be opened to the public.

Several members of the public weighed in on the draft, voicing concerns over the ordinance not being strict enough when it came to protecting water from contamination, air quality and local control. Members of the mining community were also present to encourage the board to talk to experts and not make the ordinance stricter than necessary, creating a roadblock for mining operations.

The commission agreed to continue the proposed ordinance to the July 19 meeting to allow for further research and public comment, with a goal of Aug. 16 for a final decision.

The board also heard budget hearings from the sheriff’s office and Department of Equalization for the 2023 provisional budget. The board cannot approve the provisional budget prior to July 15.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.