Pennington County drug bust nets meth, cocaine, heroin, $150,000 in cash
Pennington County drug bust nets meth, cocaine, heroin, $150,000 in cash

  • Updated
Drug bust

Law enforcement officers display several pounds of illegal drugs and guns following a large drug bust Tuesday by the joint Unified Narcotics Task Force in Pennington County.

 Courtesy photo

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash.

According to a statement, members of the joint Unified Narcotics Task Force executed three search warrants and found 72 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, 10 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of heroin worth more that $1 million, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash, and 13 guns.

The sheriff's office said the bust was the result of a months-long investigation.

“This is a big bust — a big win for Pennington County,” UNET Sgt. Casey Kenrick said in a statement. “These drugs had a combined street value in the millions of dollars. It’s important to get these drugs off our streets and hold the dealers responsible for the violence and addiction they perpetuate in our community.”

The UNET team includes members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation. Also involved in the investigation are the Deadwood Police Department, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The sheriff's office said no further information will be released at this time.

