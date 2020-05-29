Pennington County eclipses 200 cases of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County reported 15 new cases of coronavirus Friday, pushing the county above 200 total positive tests.

The county has reported a total of 201 positive tests and 153 are active cases. Meade County added three new cases Friday and Lawrence County added two new cases. Those were the first new cases in Lawrence County in weeks.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said there is no evidence to indicate that the first bump in new cases in these counties is related to tourism.

"Any time you have people start moving around more and going more places, the number of infections will increase," Dr. Clayton said. "We are seeing other counties with new cases that aren't related to tourism. It is just a matter of people getting back to normal."

Seven of the Meade County cases are active and both of the new cases in Lawrence County are still active. Oglala-Lakota County still has 21 total positive tests and 17 active cases.

Five more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total in South Dakota to 59. Four of those deaths were in Minnehaha County and one was in Beadle County.