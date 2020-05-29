Pennington County eclipses 200 cases of coronavirus

Pennington County reported 15 new cases of coronavirus Friday, pushing the county above 200 total positive tests.
The county has reported a total of 201 positive tests and 153 are active cases. Meade County added three new cases Friday and Lawrence County added two new cases. Those were the first new cases in Lawrence County in weeks.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said there is no evidence to indicate that the first bump in new cases in these counties is related to tourism.
"Any time you have people start moving around more and going more places, the number of infections will increase," Dr. Clayton said. "We are seeing other counties with new cases that aren't related to tourism. It is just a matter of people getting back to normal."
Seven of the Meade County cases are active and both of the new cases in Lawrence County are still active. Oglala-Lakota County still has 21 total positive tests and 17 active cases.
Five more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total in South Dakota to 59. Four of those deaths were in Minnehaha County and one was in Beadle County.
The Department of Health reported 77 new cases Friday. South Dakota has a total of 4,866 positive tests and 1,063 active cases — up 22 from Thursday's report.
Beadle County had 32 new cases Friday and Minnehaha County reported 13 more. There were three new cases in Brown County, two in Grant County and one each in Brookings, Buffalo, Davison, Edmunds, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake and Spink counties.
The state completed 1,660 tests on Thursday. Pennington County had 59 of those. Lawrence County completed eight tests and Meade County only completed three. Fall River County completed three negative tests and no tests were reported for Custer County.
