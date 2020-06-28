Pennington County eclipses 500 total cases of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota added 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Sunday's report on 793 tests. The state has had a total of 6,681 positive tests for cornavirus. There have been 72,212 negative tests.

There were no new deaths, but the number of active cases increased by 20 to 838 and the number of patients being cared for in hospitals increased by two to 75. The Monument Health system is treating 36 of those.

Looking at the demographics, residents over the age of 60 have been 1,046 (15.6 percent) of the number of cases in the state, but that same age group is responsible for 75.8 percent (69 of 91) of the deaths in the state.

In local reports, Pennington County added 10 new cases Sunday for a total of 507 total positive tests and 137 active cases - up two from Saturday. There were 66 tests completed in Pennington County for Sunday's report. Oglala-Lakota added one new case after 21 tests Saturday. There are 84 total positive tests there and 43 active cases. Fall River County also added one new case Sunday on 16 tests. There are seven active cases there. Meade County (8 tests), Lawrence County (11 tests) and Custer County (four tests) each saw no increase in cases Sunday.